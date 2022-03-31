HUNTINGTON — In Ironton’s season opener, Keegan Moore was in mid-season form.
The Fighting Tigers right-hander struck out 14 and pitched a one-hitter in an 11-0 victory over Huntington High (1-10) Thursday.
“Rise ball,” Moore said after being asked what was working for her.
The Ohio University signee recorded the first 11 outs by strikeout and took a no-hitter into the final inning before Bentleigh Christus, the Highlanders’ No. 9 hitter, doubled to left with one out. Christus was thrown out trying for third, and Moore whiffed Jayla Bias-Smith to end the game.
Ironton coach Jim Dyer said he was pleased with his team.
“We worked hard on the defense part, especially the bunt,” Dyer said. “The farther we go, the more we’re going to have to do it.”
Three Huntington batters tried to bunt for hits, but the Tigers made the plays for outs each time. The closest any came to a hit was when A’Kyra Faulk bunted a line drive caught by charging third baseman Katelyn Moore.
Ironton scored the only run it needed when in the second inning Bella Sorbilli reached on a two-base error, went to third on a wild pitch, then scored when Kylie Miller hit into a fielder’s choice. Aubrey Ferguson singled in Kiersten Williams for a 2-0 lead.
In the fourth, Jada Rogers singled home Miller for a 3-0 lead. The Tigers made it 6-0 in the fifth when Emily Weber bunted for a hit, then Keegan Moore homered to center. Sorbilli drove in two runs in Ironton’s six-run sixth.
Rogers went 2 for 2. Ferguson was 2 for 3. Weber was 2 for 4. Keegan Moore drove in three runs.
Moore said she was happy with how she pitched for a first outing.
“I got a little lazy in the last inning because I was cold,” Moore said. “I’ll get better as the season goes on. I’m happy with the way the team fielded the ball. I can trust them.”
Dyer said Moore, a first-team all-stater, was excellent.
“She does a fine job and always has,” Dyer said. “She has a work ethic that’s above and beyond.”
Ironton returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Rock Hill.
“We just have to build off this,” Dyer said. “We have to be better tomorrow than we were today.”
Huntington also plays at 5:30 p.m. Friday, visiting Spring Valley.
IRONTON 020 126 — 11 9 0
HUNTINGTON 000 000 — 0 1 2
Ke. Moore and Brammer; Johnston, Marcum (5), Howard (6) and Johnson.
