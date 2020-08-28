PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Ironton-Portsmouth football rivalry is 121 years old and on Friday the host Trojans probably felt their game with the Fighting Tigers took every bit that long.
Ironton (1-0) scored on all seven of its possessions in the first half in taking a 50-3 lead on the way to a 50-9 Ohio Valley Conference victory at the Trojan Coliseum. The Tigers lead the series 60-57-8.
Sophomore Tayden Carpenter made his debut as Ironton’s starting quarterback memorable, completing 7 of 9 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns, all in one half. Carpenter threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Trent Hacker on the Tigers first possession. Jimmy Mahlmeister lined up for the extra point, but the hold was bobbled and Kyle Howell picked up the ball and ran around the left side for the 2-point conversion.
Ironton made it 15-0 when Reid Carrico, who finished with 94 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries, broke a tackle in the backfield and raced 29 yards for a touchdown with 4:49 left in the first quarter to cap a four-play, 54-yard drive. Mahlmeister’s conversion was good.
Portsmouth (0-1) pulled within 15-3 with 2:36 left in the second quarter when Joel Bowling kicked a 41-yard field goal set up by a punt that the Trojans recovered when the ball bounced off Hacker, who was blocking, at the Ironton 21.
The Tigers wasted little time expanding the lead with two big plays and one short one. Trevor Carter returned the kickoff 60 yards to the Portsmouth 24. Carpenter then threw a 24-yard pass to Ashton Duncan, setting up Carrico’s 30-yard TD run to make it 22-3.
Hacker then recovered a Portsmouth fumble and returned it for an apparent touchdown, but an illegal block nullified the score. As rain began to fall, Ironton scored anyway, when Cameron Deere went eight yards off tackle for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to make it 29-3.
Ironton scored on its fifth consecutive possession 9:49 before halftime when Carpenter threw a perfect TD pass to Will York, making it 36-3.
Carrico made it 6 for 6 when he scored again on a 5-yard run at 7:21 of the second quarter to boost the lead to 43-3.
Portsmouth had its chances early. Dariyonne Bryant returned the opening kickoff 65 yards, but the drive stalled at the Tigers 25. Later in the quarter, the Trojans had first-and-10 at the Ironton 21, but settled for a field goal.
Carter’s 36-yard touchdown run through the left side made it 50-3 with 2:44 remaining in the first half. The sophomore finished with 74 yards on six carries.
Unable to run the ball, Portsmouth frequently passed, but Drew Roe was harassed by Duncan and Gunnar Crawford throughout, leading to sacks and incompletions. Roe, however, completed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Reade Pendleton on the second play of the fourth quarter to cap a nine-play, 82-yard drive. The snap was botched, leaving the score at 50-9.
Ironton drove to the Portsmouth 1 with 2:25 left in the fourth quarter and thrice took a knee rather than score.
Ironton returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday vs. Gallia Academy at Tanks Memorial Stadium. Portsmouth will try to bounce back at 7 p.m. Friday at South Point.
IRONTON 22 28 0 0 0 — 50
PORTSMOUTH 3 0 0 6 — 9
I — Hacker 37 pass from Carpenter (Howell run)
I — Carrico 29 run (Mahlmeister kick)
P — Bowling FG 41
I — Carrico 3 run (Mahlmeister kick)
I — Deere 8 run (Mahlmeister kick)
I — York 25 pass from Carpenter (Mahlmeister kick)
I — Carrico 5 run (Mahlmeister kick)
I — Carter 36 run (Mahlmeister kick)
P — Pendleton 27 pass from Roe (kick failed)