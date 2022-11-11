PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Ironton’s band performed Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” at halftime, but the Fighting Tigers football team already had put the song into action on the field in the first half.
Ironton jumped to a 21-0 lead and was unstoppable in a 35-7 victory over Portsmouth West Friday night in a Division V, Region 19 high school playoff regional semifinal at Portsmouth High School’s rain-drenched Trojan Coliseum.
Ironton’s defense squashed West in the first half, allowing the offense to score three touchdowns in the second quarter for a 21-0 halftime lead. Amari Felder rushed in from the 1-yard line on the first play of the quarter and Evan Williams kicked the extra point to cap an 11-play, 72-yard drive. The Tigers converted a fourth-and-2 from their own 42 to keep the trek alive.
Ironton scored more quickly on its next possession. Tayden Carpenter threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Young on the first play to make it 14-0. Carpenter added a 37-yard TD pass to Ty Perkins with 1:05 left to set the halftime score.
Carpenter finished 15 for 20 for 241 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. Three of those scoring strikes went to Perkins, who scored on plays of 37, 45 and 37 yards.
“We’re going to the regional final,” Perkins said. “That’s what’s important. All my teammates deserve the credit.”
Ryan Sissel returned an interception 46 yards to the Tigers’ 9 with 8:30 left in the third quarter, then scored from the 7 to pull the Senators within 21-7. The West offense, though, did little to help, gaining just 94 yards to Ironton’s 395.
“These guys just kept fighting and battling,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton, a former all-state fullback at Portsmouth West, said of his players. “We told them sometimes you have to weather the storm and sometimes you have to be the storm. We were the storm in the first half and had to weather it for a while in the second.”
Carpenter’s two touchdown passes to Perkins in the fourth quarter set the score and sent Ironton into the Region 19 finals vs. No. 2 seed Harvest Prep, a 25-21 winner over Wheelersburg on Friday. The site for that game next Friday will be determined Sunday.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 0 0 7 0 — 7
IRONTON 0 21 0 14 — 35
I — Felder 1 run (E. Williams kick)
I — Young 65 pass from Carpenter (E. Williams kick)
I — Perkins 37 pass from Carpenter (E. Williams kick)
PW — Sissel 7 run (Malnar kick)
I — Perkins 45 pass from Carpenter (E. Williams kick)
I — Perkins 37 pass from Carpenter (E. Williams kick)
Team statistics
PW I
First downs 7 14
Rushes-yards 27-73 36-140
Passes 4-14-2 15-20-1
Passing yards 21 255
Total yards 94 395
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 2-10 6-65
Punts 6-33.5 3-35.3
Rushing
Portsmouth West — Sissel 16-55, Irwin 5-(minus-4), Lore 1-2, Bishop 5-10; Ironton — Felder 8-39, Wilson 3-27, Carpenter 7-(minus-9), Z. Williams 5-12, Weekly 2-15, Copas 1-5.
