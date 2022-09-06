The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Ironton debuted at No. 1 in Division V in the Ohio Associated Press high school football poll Tuesday.

The Fighting Tigers (3-0) vanquished quality opponents in Wheelersburg 12-9, Jackson 29-26 and Fairland 34-13 to impress voters, six of whom picked the Fighting Tigers in the top spot for 140 points. Coldwater (3-0) received seven first-place votes and is No. 2. Harvest Prep (3-0) picked up two No. 1 nods and 97 points to place third.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

