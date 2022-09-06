Ironton debuted at No. 1 in Division V in the Ohio Associated Press high school football poll Tuesday.
The Fighting Tigers (3-0) vanquished quality opponents in Wheelersburg 12-9, Jackson 29-26 and Fairland 34-13 to impress voters, six of whom picked the Fighting Tigers in the top spot for 140 points. Coldwater (3-0) received seven first-place votes and is No. 2. Harvest Prep (3-0) picked up two No. 1 nods and 97 points to place third.
Canfield South Range (3-0, 78) is fourth, followed by Liberty Center (3-0, 59), Milton-Union (3-0, 55, one first-place vote), Sugarcreek Garaway (3-0, 51), Archbold (3-0, 48, one first-place vote), Bloomfield Elmwood (3-0, 47) and tied for 10th, West Lafayette Ridgewood (3-0, 25) and Pemberville Eastwood (3-0, 25).
Minford (3-0, 23) was 12th. Wheelersburg (2-1, 19) was 14th.
Coal Grove rode a hot start to a 3-0 record, good for ninth in Division VI, with 31 points. Marion Local (3-0, 159) is No. 1, ahead of Kirtland (3-0, 150, seven No. 1 votes), Versailles (3-0, 114), Carey (3-0, 98), Fort Frye (3-0, 86), Ashland Crestview (3-0, 51), Mogador (3-0, 42), Williamsburg (3-0, 41), Coal Grove and Rootstown (3-0, 29).
Gallia Academy (3-0, 13) is 15th in Division IV. Cleveland Glenville (3-0, 144) is top-ranked. In Division VII, Green (3-0, 15) is ranked 17th. Mechanicsburg (3-0, 121) is No. 1.
Lakewood St. Edward (3-0, 148) is atop Division I, the large-school division. Cincinnati Winton Woods (3-0, 121) is top-ranked in Division II. Chardon (3-0, 148) tops Division III.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
