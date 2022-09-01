IRONTON, Ohio — The matchup within the matchup of Ironton at Fairland is the Fighting Tigers’ secondary vs. the Dragons’ wide receivers.
The teams, both 2-0, meet in their Ohio Valley Conference opener at 7 p.m. Friday at Fairland’s Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.
Ironton figures the Dragons will take to the air, as usual, especially after quarterback Peyton Jackson completed 11 of 15 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown last season in a 20-14 overtime loss to the Tigers.
Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said he likes his defensive backs.
“We return a lot of football players back there who have played a lot of snaps,” Pendleton said. “A kid who has played a lot of snaps, is a very vocal kid and is the point guard on the basketball team is Landon Wilson. Aiden Young and C.J. Martin have played a lot of football back there. Both are really good players. Shawn Terry has come a long way and is a tremendous athlete who is more than capable.”
Ty Perkins, who committed to the University of Cincinnati as a wide receiver, also mans a spot in the secondary.
The Tigers received a huge boost from Amari Felder, a senior who transferred from Huntington High and plays safety. Felder made several key tackles in the open field in a 12-3 season-opening triumph at Wheelersburg.
“Felder is a kid who can do multiple things,” Pendleton said. “He can move down in the box and supply run support. He’s athletic and really good against the pass, too.”
Felder also is a running back who gained a team-best 81 yards and scored a touchdown against Wheelersburg.
“I love defense,” Felder said. “Defense wins championships.”
Wheelersburg completed just one pass against Ironton. Last week, Jackson quarterback Jacob Winters completed 12 of 17 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns. Winters is committed to Ohio University.
Fairland features Jackson, a junior, and a bevy of talented receivers led by senior Steeler Leep, junior Brycen Hunt and sophomore Kam Kitts. Christian Collins, Keegan Smith and C.J. Graham also are adept pass catchers.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
