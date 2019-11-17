JACKSON, Ohio — Ironton turned in a sometimes dominant, sometimes sloppy performance to defeat Amanda-Clearcreek 31-7 in a Division V, Region 19 high school football playoff game at Alumni Stadium.
The Fighting Tigers (11-1) will take on West Lafayette Ridgewood (12-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the state quarterfinals at a location to be announced. The Generals defeated Wheelersburg 42-17 Saturday in Lancaster, Ohio.
Ironton, making its deepest playoff run since 2010, fumbled six times and committed 110 yards in penalties, yet won handily using a ball-control offense and stifling defense that created four turnovers.
The Tigers took an early lead, as Kyle Howell set up his own touchdown on the first drive when he intercepted a Peyton Madison pass and returned it to the Aces’ 42. Seven plays later, Howell caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Gage Salyers. Avery Book’s extra point made it 7-0.
That lead didn’t last long. The Tigers attempted an onside kick, but were penalized for illegal touching, giving Amanda-Clearcreek (9-3) a short field. On their third play, the Aces scored on a 33-yard keeper by Madison. Jonathan Weaver’s extra point tied it 7-7 with 6:22 left in the first quarter.
Ironton regained the lead on the first play of the second quarter when Salyers threw a 9-yard TD pass to Reid Carrico. Book’s conversion made it 14-7.
The Tigers pushed their lead to 21-7 with 4:49 left until halftime when Salyers scored on a 4-yard run off a naked bootleg to cap a 13-play, 70-yard drive. That was the score at the half.
Ironton overcame a plethora of mistakes on its first drive of the third quarter to stretch its lead to 24-7 on a 40-yard field goal by Book. The Tigers fumbled twice, recovering both, and committed three penalties — an illegal shift, a hold and a false start.
The Aces gave the ball back on their next possession as Madison fumbled on an option run and Seth Fosson recovered for Ironton at the Amanda-Clearcreek 35. Eight plays later, Junior Jones scored from the 1 with 22 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 31-7.
Ironton outgained Amanda-Clearcreek 368-201, with Salyers rushing for 122 yards on 19 carries and passing for 45 yards. Carrico added 80 yards on 16 attempts.
Madison led the Aces with 132 yards on 20 carries and threw for 58 yards.
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK 7 0 0 0—7
IRONTON 7 14 10 0—31
I — Howell 19 pass from Salyers (Book kick)
AC — Madison 33 run (Weaver kick)
I — Carrico 9 pass from Salyers (Book kick)
I — Salyers 4 run (Book kick)
I — Book FG 40
I — Jones run (Book kick)