IRONTON — Ironton capitalized big time on Harvest Prep turnovers to escape with a 21-14 win Saturday night in an Ohio Division V, Region 19 semifinal at Bob Lutz Field/Tanks Memorial Stadium.
The Warriors (7-2) turned the ball over five times and Ironton turned three into scores to remain unbeaten at 9-0. The Fighting Tigers also are home again next Saturday in a Region 19 final.
The deciding score for No. 1 seed Ironton came after taking possession at the visitors’ 27 after a short punt. On the first play, quarterback Tayden Carpenter ran a ride-read option to the left, pulled the ball on the ride and raced down the sideline for a touchdown and 21-7 lead with 5:53 left in the third period.
Harvest Prep would not go away. The Warriors came back on an 18-yard TD pass to Silvanus Kent on the first play of the fourth period to cut the lead to 21-14. A fumble by Trent Hacker set up the score.
Hacker would come back to make a game-saving play. Aiden Rogers threw a ball down the sideline, but Hacker came over to make the pick with 3:51 left. Ironton ran out the clock and held the Warriors to a season-low point total.
“The defense stepped up,” Fighting Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton said. “They always say defense wins championships and we did tonight. That’s not the way we wanted to play.”
On the decisive play, Pendleton said Carpenter made the right play.
“It’s a designed play and Tayden made the right read,” Pendleton said.
Ironton’s foe next Saturday is No. 2 Ridgewood, which beat Wheelersburg.
“At this time it’s survive and advance. That’s what we did.”
Ionton took 14-7 lead at half, coverting on two turnovers and moving a combined 11 yards.
The Fighting Tigers recovered a Warriors fumble on the opening kickoff at the 23, but could not convert. Jimmy Mahlmeister was short on a 40-yard field goal.
On the next Harvest Prep possession, Uriah Meadows grabbed a tipped ball for an interception and got dragged down at the 9. It took four plays for the Fighting Tigers to score, Reid Carrico going two yards for the score on 4th-and-goal at the 2.
Harvest Prep came right back, marching 64 yards in seven plays for the tying score. Rogers hit Emmanuel Mullens for 16 yards on first down at its 36. Jalen Jennings capped the drive with a 30-yard run for the TD with 4:33 left in the period.
Ironton drove to the Harvest Prep 18 and Trevor Carter fumbled the ball away. Before that, the Warriors had fourth down and needed six yards for a first down, but Nate Cochran blew through the line for a big sack.
Right before the half, Ironton’s Cameron Deere recovered a fumble on the visitor’s 32 and ran to the two on the scoop. Rogers fumbled when hit on the play. Carrico scored on a 2-yard run with 1:55 left in the half for a 14-7 lead.
Carrico picked up tough 73 yards on 11 carries in the first half.
On the first drive of the second half, Ironton drove from the Harvest Prep 49 to the 14, but then turned the ball over on downs. Carrico was stopped short on a 4th-and-4 at the 14.
“We didn’t play great, too many turnovers,” Pendleton said. “The kids kept grinding it out and got it done at the end.”
Ironton’s defense limited Harvest Prep to 53 yards rushing and 86 passing. The point total is the season low for the Warriors.
HARVEST PREP 7 0 0 7 — 14
IRONTON 7 7 7 0 — 21
First quarter
I--Carrico 2 run (Mahlmeister kick), 8:14.
HP--Jennings 30 run (Manguia kick), 4:33.
Second quarter
I--Carrico 2 run (Mahlmeister kick), 1:55.
Third quarter
I--Carpenter 27 run (Mahlmeister kick), 5:53.
Fourth quarter
HP--Davis 28 pass from Carpenter (Manguia kick), 11:53.
Team statistics
HP I
First downs 8 13
Yards rushing-attempts 23-53 46-256
Passing yards 116 62
Comp-att-int 9-15-2 5-9-1
Total yards 169 380
Penalties 8-65 5-48
Fumbles-lost 3-3 4-3
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Harvest Prep, Jennings 9-38, Davis 6-7, Rogers 5-7, Goines 3-1. Ironton Carrico 24-113, Deere 3-2, Carter 10-64, Carpenter 9-77.
PASSING — Harvest Prep, Rogers, 7-15-2, 86. Ironton, Carpenter 5-9-1, 62.
RECEIVING — Harvest Prep, Davis 2-34, Kent 4-47, Mullens 2-32, Townsend 1-3. Ironton, Hacker 2-36, Duncan 2-0, Howell 1-16.