IRONTON — Ironton’s defense and special teams came up big when it mattered most Saturday night.
Aiden Young’s interception in the fourth quarter set up the Fighting Tigers at the Portsmouth 39-yard line.
Ironton, which had gone to the air quite a bit with freshman quarterback Braden Schreck, got back to basics this time. Jaquez Keyes carried seven times on the eight-play drive and went over from two yards out with 2:59 left.
That gave Ironton breathing room and with it the win over Portsmouth, 17-6, in an Ohio Division V, Region 19 playoff game at Bob Lutz Field/Tanks Memorial Stadium.
“Timely plays. The defense did a great job,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said. “They got coached up. The thing is we can’t put them in that position too often.”
Ironton (11-1) now has to prepare for another rematch in next Saturday’s playoff round when it takes on Wheelersburg. The Fighting Tigers beat the Pirates in the season opener. Wheelersburg beat Ridgewood in their playoff matchup Saturday night. Next week’s game will be at a neutral site.
Ironton, which beat Portsmouth two weeks ago in the regular-season finale, took advantage of a blocked punt and interception to score 10 points in the first half.
After a blocked punt, Ironton got on the board first when Schreck connected with Ty Perkins for a 28-yard touchdown. The big play came on a fourth-and-14 at the 28.
The interception came later and this time Ironton marched 62 yards in 15 plays and got a 25-yard field goal by Matt Sheridan. It was his first field goal this season.
Right before the half, Portsmouth moved deep into Ironton territory, but lost the services of quarterback Drew Roe to a leg injury when he went out of bounds after making a pass. The Trojans would try a field goal by Zach Roth from 39 yards, but the Fighting Tigers blocked that kick.
Portsmouth would not go away and finally scored early in the fourth period when Tyler Duncan, who came on for Roe, tossed a 17-yard TD pass to Devon Lattimore on a fourth down. Latttimore won a jump ball against the Ironton defender to make the catch and excite the Portsmouth fans. However, the extra point try was blocked.
Anxious moments ensued for Ironton fans until Young’s pick and Keyes game-clinching score.
“Pounded it,” Pendleton said of Ironton’s ground-oriented attack on the final score. “Braden’s a gutsy kid.”
Pendleton knows another rematch is set with U.S. 52 rival Wheelersburg.
“The playoffs are here. That’s what matters,” Pendleton said. “We’ll get ready for the next one.”
PORTSMOUTH 0 0 0 6 — 6
IRONTON 7 3 0 7 — 17
First quarter
I—Perkins 28 pass from Schreck (Sloan kick), 6:42. Ironton 7-0.
Second quarter
I—Sheridan 25 FG, 8:35. Ironton 10-0.
Fourth quarter
P—Lattimore 17 pass from T. Duncan (kick failed), 11:47. Ironton 10-6.
I—Keyes 2 run (Sheridan kick), 2:59. Ironton 17-6.
Team Statistics
P I
First downs 8 11
Rushes-yards 16-6 30-82
Comp-att-int 17-26-2 9-16-0
Passing yards 155 121
Total offense 161 203
Penalties 2-20 8-70
Fumbles-lost 3-1 4-1
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Portsmouth: Hammond 8-5, Roe 1-0, Johnson 1-1, Duncan 6-0. Ironton: Keyes 16-35, Wilson 6-48, Masters 2-minus 3, Schreck 6-2.
PASSING — Portsmouth: Roe 5-10-1, 42; T. Duncan 12-16-1, 113. Ironton: Schreck 9-16-0, 121.
RECEIVING — Portsmouth: Bryant 7-88, Duncan 2-11, Lattimore 3-34, Pendleton 2-9, Hammond 2-11, Griffith 1-2. Ironton: Perkins 2-38, Wilson 2-35, Young 3-30, Masters 1-16, Keyes 1-2.