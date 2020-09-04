IRONTON -- The second half kickoff at Tanks Memorial Stadium was delayed a few seconds Friday when a player left his water bottle in the end zone during halftime.
That container found the end zone as often as did Gallia Academy, which other than an 81-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, found little success in a 55-7 loss to Ironton (2-0 overall and Ohio Valley Conference) at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
Ironton's victory, combined with Fairland's triumph over Coal Grove, left the Tigers and Dragons (2-0, 2-0), who don't meet in the shortened regular season, tied atop the OVC standings.
Ironton held the Blue Devils (1-1, 1-1) to minus-40 yards rushing in the first half in taking a 28-7 lead. For the game, Gallia Academy finished with 223 yards, 193 via Noah Vanco's passing. The Tigers held Blue Devils star tailback James Armstrong to minus-10 yards on nine carries.
After stopping Gallia Academy on its opening drive, the Tigers took advantage of 40 yards in penalties to drive 51 yards in four plays to take the lead. Reid Carrico took a pitch right from Tayden Carpenter and raced untouched around right end for a touchdown at 8:45 of the first quarter. Jimmy Mahlmesister's extra point gave Ironton a 7-0 lead.
Kyle Howell's 16-yard punt return to the Blue Devils' 22 set up the Tigers' next score, a 7-yard run up the middle by Carrico with 6:23 left in the first quarter.
Ironton showed it could cover considerable ground to score, too, going 68 yards in three plays and 39 seconds on its next drive, capped by Carpenter throwing a 54-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Masters to make it 21-0.
Gallia Academy drove to the Ironton 8 late in the first quarter, but penalties backed up the Blue Devils to the 28 before Carrico forced a Noah Vanco fumble for a 15-yard loss to the 43. Gallia punted on the next play.
Vanco made up for the miscue on the next drive, throwing an 81-yard touchdown pass to Briar Williams. Caleb Geiser made the extra point to pull Gallia Academy within 21-7 at 6:37 of the first quarter.
Ironton, though, took the wind out of the Blue Devils' comeback hopes, matching the 81-yard drive with one of its own, but taking 3:53 and nine plays, the last being a 17-yard TD run by Carrico to make it 28-7.
Carrico, who led Ironton with 79 yards on 11 carries, began the second half scoring with a 1-yard TD plunge at 10:57 to push the lead to 35-7. A mere 41 seconds later, Howell returned a punt 35 yards for a touchdown to make it 42-7 and initiate a running clock.
The Tigers stretched the lead to 49-7 when Carpenter, who completed 9 of 13 passes for 152 yards, rolled right, then whirled left and threw a 4-yard TD pass to Calton Crabtree with 4:15 left in the third quarter. Will York's 8-yard touchdown run with 2:40 remaining set the score at 55-7.
Both teams return to action at 7 p.m. Friday at home -- Ironton vs. Coal Grove, Gallia Academy against Rock Hill.
GALLIA ACADEMY 0 7 0 0 -- 7
IRONTON 21 7 21 6 -- 55
I -- Carrico 5 run (Mahlmeister kick)
I -- Carrico 7 run (Mahlmeister kick)
I -- Masters 54 pass from (Mahlmeister kick)
G -- B. Williams 81 pass from Vanco (Geiser kick)
I -- Carrico 17 run (Mahlmeister kick)
I -- Carrico 1 run (Mahlmeister kick)
I -- Howell 35 punt return (Mahlmeister kick)
I -- Crabtree 4 pass from Carpenter (Mahlmeister kick)
I -- York 5 run (kick blocked)