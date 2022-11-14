Ironton swept the major Southeast District high school football awards in Division V Monday.
Fighting Tigers wide receiver Ty Perkins was named offensive player of the year, linebacker Landon Barnes the district's top defensive player and Trevon Pendleton coach of the year. Ironton is 13-0 heading into Friday's 7 p.m. regional title game vs. Harvest Prep (13-0) in Waverly.
Coal Grove running back Chase Hall is the offensive player of the year in Division VI after leading his team three rounds deep in the playoffs. The Hornets' Elias Bazell and Rock Hill's Andrew Medinger shared lineman of the year honors. Green's Tyler Balnton was named lineman of the year in Division VII.
Perkins caught 34 passes for 787 yards and 10 touchdowns in the regular season. Barnes made 71 tackles, seven for losses. Hall ran 247 times for a school-record 2,228 yards and 36 touchdowns.
Local players on the Division V first team included linebacker Trevor Carter, quarterback Tayden Carpenter, defensive backs Amari Felder and Landen Wilson, running back Jaquez Keyes and lineman Noah Patterson of Ironton; safety Steeler Leep, quarterback Peyton Jackson, wide receiver Brycen Hunt, offensive lineman Steven Rhodes and defensive end Zion Martin of Fairland; quarterback Jordan Ermalovich and wide receiver Brayden Hanshaw of South Point; and defensive lineman Nick Wright of Chesapeake.
Division VI first-team selections included Coal Grove offensive lineman Dustin Lunsford, defensive lineman Brett Klaiber and defensive back Gavin Gipson; and Rock Hill running back Kordell Stewart and linebacker Skyler Kidd. Green wide receiver Landan Lodwick, running back Nathaniel Branigan and defensive back Alex McBee were named first team in Division VII, along with Symmes Valley defensive back Josh Saunders.
Special-mention picks included Aiden Young and C.J Martin of Ironton; Justin McKee and Ryan Dixon of Fairland; Blaine Freeman and Maurice Long of South Point; Marcus Burnside and Camron Shockley of Chesapeake; Zach Delawder and Steven Simpson of Coal Grove; Chanz Pancake, Landon Harper and David Jenkins of Rock Hill; and Chais Lavender and Blake Smith of Green.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
