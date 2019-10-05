There’s an old saying that many coaches use, “It ain’t X’s and O’s, it’s Jimmy’s and Joe’s,” and Ironton junior linebacker/running back Reid Carrico proved that.
The Ohio State-commit went off for 138 yards on 12 carries and five touchdowns in Ironton’s 50-6 victory over the Chesapeake Panthers Friday at Phil Davis Field in an Ohio Valley Conference contest.
“Reid is an elite athlete,” said Ironton head coach Trevon Pendleton, “and we have a lot of athletes on the field that we have to utilize in the right way to take advantage of the opportunities we get.”
The Tigers got on the board first as senior quarterback Gage Salyers kept the ball for a 47 yard score, making it 7-0 with 5:31 in the first quarter.
On the ensuing drive Ironton junior linebacker Cameron Deere stripped Chesapeake quarterback Donald Richendollar in the backfield, which was then scooped up by Carrico for a 32-yard touchdown, giving the Tigers a 14-0 lead with 4:40 left in the first.
The four-star recruit continued to dominate, as he scored from five yards out to make it 21-0, and then burst through the line for a 43-yard-run to give the Tigers a 28-0 lead with 7:36 left in the second.
Finally late in the second, Chesapeake was able to get some momentum, as Richendollar connected with senior running back Kamren Harless on a five yard corner route making the score 28-6 at the half.
“We were able to run and throw and utilize our entire offense to punch one in,” said Chesapeake head coach Todd Knipp.
At the start of the third quarter the Tigers went to a no huddle offense, and used a series of run/pass option plays to move the ball down the field, culminating in a 42-yard touchdown run from Carrico. With 10:13 in the third it was 35-6. “We were getting man coverage, and cover four, so we decided to run our RPO’s,” said Pendleton of the drive.
After Chesapeake’s third lost fumble, the Tigers kept rolling. A run by junior running back Kyle Howell put the ball inside the 20, and a short completion from Salyers to tight end Junior Jones set up yet another Carrico touchdown to put the game out of reach at 42-6 3:40 left in the third.
The Jimmy’s and Joe’s of Chesapeake and Ironton continue in OVC play next week, as the Panthers head to Portsmouth, while the Tigers host nearby rival Rock Hill.