IRONTON -- Ironton outscored Chesapeake 9-5 in overtime to win an Ohio Valley Conference boys high school basketball game 56-52 at the Conley Center.
In a contest of wild swings, the Panthers (3-1 overall, 1-1 OVC) led 28-26 at halftime, only to be outscored 17-5 in the third quarter as Terrence West scored 13 of his 18 points. Chesapeake rallied with a 14-0 spurt in the fourth quarter to tie it.
The Panthers led 47-44 after two Travis Grim free throws with 1:41 left in regulation. West, though, was fouled from three-point range with 15 seconds left and made all three foul shots to tie it and send the game to overtime.
West's put back put the Tigers (2-0, 2-0) ahead 53-50, but Chesapeake's Levi Blankenship made a layup off a steal to close the Panthers within 53-52 with 14 seconds to play.
Both teams missed a pair of free throws before Landen Wilson made one of two with 1 second remaining to set the score.
Blankenship scored 25 points.
Both teams return to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with Chesapeake visiting Coal Grove, and Ironton going to Fairland.
CHESAPEAKE 17 11 5 14 5 -- 52: Grim 6, Cox 8, Blankenship 25, Bragg 0, Bellomy 10, Schneider 2, Lemley 1.
IRONTON 11 15 17 4 9 -- 56: Wilson 7, Hacker 9, Hopper 9, Barnes 7, Carpenter 4, Masters 2, York 0, West 18, Porter 0.
TRIMBLE 63, SIOUTH GALLIA 53: The Tomcats used a 10-0 fourth-quarter run to erase a 43-42 deficit on their way to a victory over the Rebels (3-1 overall, 0-1 Tri-Valley Conference) in Glouster, Ohio.
Blake Guffey turned in a triple-double for Trimble (2-0, 2-0), scoring 20 points, grabbing 16 rebounds and issuing 11 assists. Austin Wiser scored 19 points. Jaxxin Made led South Gallia with 19 points. Brayden Hammond chipped in 15 points.
MEIGS 59, ALEXANDER 42: Coulter Cleland scored 19 points to lead the Marauders (1-4 overall, 1-0 TVC) to a triumph over the Spartans in Albany, Ohio.
Wyatt Hoover scored 14 points for Meigs. Kyler D'Augustino paced Alexander with 20 points.
Girls
SOUTH GALLIA 60, BELPRE 39: The Rebels (3-2 overall, 1-1 TVC) won their third in a row with a victory over the Golden Eagles in Mercerville, Ohio.
Kennedey Lambert led South Gallia with 17 points. Macie Sanders scored 12 points, Tori Triplett 11 and Jessie Rutt and Ryleigh Halley 10 each. Halee Williams scored 14 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for Belpre. Curstin Giffin scored 13 points and snatched 13 rebounds.