20200128-hds-ironton
Ironton's Lydia Hannan (10) drives the ball up to the net as the Ironton High School girl's basketball team takes on the Coal Grove Lady Hornets on Monday, January 27, 2020, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Ironton is eighth and Wheelersburg ninth in Division III in the Ohio Associated Press high school girls basketball poll, released Tuesday.

The Fighting Tigers (17-3) garnered 39 points, 10 more than the Pirates (17-2).

Berlin Hiland (19-1, 114) topped the poll, despite receiving just two first-place votes. Columbus Africentric (15-4, 108) fell to second in spite of picking up seven first-place votes. Castalia Margaretta (17-1, 92) earned three first-place nods and is third. Eastern-Brown (19-0, 90) and Elyria Catholic (18-1, 77), which was awarded on first-place vote, round out the top five.

Cardington-Lincoln (17-1, 55) is sixth, Ottawa-Glandorf (18-1, 43) seventh, Ironton eighth, Wheelersburg ninth and Findlay Liberty-Benton (14-3, 17) 10th.

Portsmouth Notre Dame (18-2, 72) is No. 4 in Division IV, which Fort Laramie (19-0, 130) leads after receiving all 13 first-place votes. Toledo Christian (17-0, 87) is second, followed in the top five by Sugar Grove Berne Union (19-1, 79), Portsmouth Notre Dame and Minster (15-4, 58).

New Madison Tri-Village (18-1, 57) is sixth, Copeland Maplewood (17-0, 55) is seventh, Maria Stein Marion Local (16-3, 36) is eighth, Cincinnati Country Day (18-2, 30) is ninth and Peebles (17-2, 24) is 10th. Trimble received votes.

Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (21-0, 130) is a unanimous No. 1 in Division I. Circleville (21-0, 123) is top-ranked in Division II.

