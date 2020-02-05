HUNTINGTON — Ironton is eighth and Wheelersburg ninth in Division III in the Ohio Associated Press high school girls basketball poll, released Tuesday.
The Fighting Tigers (17-3) garnered 39 points, 10 more than the Pirates (17-2).
Berlin Hiland (19-1, 114) topped the poll, despite receiving just two first-place votes. Columbus Africentric (15-4, 108) fell to second in spite of picking up seven first-place votes. Castalia Margaretta (17-1, 92) earned three first-place nods and is third. Eastern-Brown (19-0, 90) and Elyria Catholic (18-1, 77), which was awarded on first-place vote, round out the top five.
Cardington-Lincoln (17-1, 55) is sixth, Ottawa-Glandorf (18-1, 43) seventh, Ironton eighth, Wheelersburg ninth and Findlay Liberty-Benton (14-3, 17) 10th.
Portsmouth Notre Dame (18-2, 72) is No. 4 in Division IV, which Fort Laramie (19-0, 130) leads after receiving all 13 first-place votes. Toledo Christian (17-0, 87) is second, followed in the top five by Sugar Grove Berne Union (19-1, 79), Portsmouth Notre Dame and Minster (15-4, 58).
New Madison Tri-Village (18-1, 57) is sixth, Copeland Maplewood (17-0, 55) is seventh, Maria Stein Marion Local (16-3, 36) is eighth, Cincinnati Country Day (18-2, 30) is ninth and Peebles (17-2, 24) is 10th. Trimble received votes.
Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (21-0, 130) is a unanimous No. 1 in Division I. Circleville (21-0, 123) is top-ranked in Division II.