HUNTINGTON — Two familiar rivals will make a short trip down Ohio 52 to Portsmouth Saturday to meet in the Division V, Region 19 high school football playoff region semifinals.
Top-seeded Ironton (11-1) takes on No. 5 Wheelersburg (9-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Trojan Coliseum in a rematch of their season opener, won by the Fighting Tigers 40-6.
Ironton defeated Portsmouth 17-6 on Saturday. The Pirates beat West Lafayette Ridgewood 24-20. The winner of Saturday’s game plays for the regional title against the victor from second-seeded Harvest Prep (8-2) and sixth-seeded Columbus Academy (8-4).
In Division VI, Region 23, No. 2 Fairland (10-1) plays No. 3 West Jefferson (11-1) at Herrnstein Field in Chillicothe in the region semifinals. The Dragons blasted Worthington Christian 58-28 Saturday. The Roughriders pounded Galion Northmor 63-13. The winner will play either top-seeded Fort Frye (9-1) or No. 4 seed Barnesville (10-1) for the championship.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
