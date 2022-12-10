IRONTON — College football coaching changes intertwining Cincinnati and Wisconsin has led to a quandary for a trio of Ironton High School stars.
When Wisconsin fired coach Paul Chryst on Oct. 2 and replaced him with Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell on Nov. 27, both programs reevaluated their 2022-23 commitments. Players who said they’d sign with the Badgers or Bearcats also re-examined their college choices.
Fighting Tigers linebacker Trevor Carter and wide receiver Ty Perkins had committed to Cincinnati, but reopened their recruiting after the coaching change. Carter said he still is committed, but open to offers. The Bearcats since have hired Louisville’s Scott Satterfield. Ironton running back Jaquez Keyes reconsidered his commitment to the Badgers.
Keyes said the choice wasn’t easy.
“I will never be able to thank the University of Wisconsin and its staff enough for everything,” said Keyes, who ran for 1,063 yards on 173 carries to help the Tigers to a 15-1 record and spot in the Division V state championship game.
Keyes visited the University of Pittsburgh this weekend and owns an offer from the Panthers. Akron, Army, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Eastern Michigan, Iowa, Kent State, Kentucky, Long Island, Massachusetts and Michigan also offered Keyes, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior.
“Nothing new,” Carter said of his status. “I’m still committed to Cincinnati.”
That hasn’t kept other programs from trying to lure the 6-1, 205-pound senior. Ohio University and James Madison offered him in the last week.
Carter made 144 tackles, 16 for losses and six for sacks, and forced seven fumbles this season. Marshall, Akron, Arkansas, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (Ohio), Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Toledo, West Virginia and Wisconsin also have extended offers.
Perkins, a 6-3, 190-pound senior, revisited Cincinnati this weekend and said Friday he couldn’t “wait to be back home this weekend.”
Perkins, who picked up an offer from Appalachian State on Nov. 28, caught 50 passes for 1,145 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. He also owns offers from Marshall, Air Force, Akron, Army, Bowling Green, Kentucky, Kent State, Toledo and Virginia Tech.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
