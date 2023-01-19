Ironton will exit the Ohio Valley Conference in football after the 2023 season, but remain in the league in all other sports.
Fighting Tigers football coach and athletic director Trevin Pendleton and OVC secretary Jeff Gorby, AD at Fairland, confirmed the move.
Pendleton said the potential for Ironton to return to the OVC in football may be reviewed, if the Tigers so desire, in three years.
A trio of OVC programs have committed to continue playing Ironton in 2024.
“Fairland, Gallia Academy and Portsmouth will play Ironton the last three weeks of the season,” Gorby said, adding that the agreement will make scheduling easier for all four programs.
The Tigers also have 2024 games scheduled with Jackson and Wheelersburg, meaning they’ll need to find five more opponents.
Ironton has dominated league play in football since joining in 2015 when Chesapeake, Coal Grove, Fairland, Rock Hill and South Point added the Tigers, Gallia Academy and Portsmouth. Ironton won league titles each season except 2017 and 2018.
The Tigers are 6-2 versus both Gallia Academy and Portsmouth and 7-1 against Coal Grove and Fairland, while going unbeaten against the rest of the league the last eight years.
A Division V state runner-up in three of the last four seasons, Ironton is seeking to strengthen its schedule.
A member of the now-defunct Southeastern Ohio Athletic League before 2015, Ironton has competed as an independent before. Scheduling was difficult and led to games with programs from Cincinnati, Columbus and other faraway places such as Coshocton, Chillicothe, Johnstown and even Canada.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.