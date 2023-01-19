The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221203 ironton 52.jpg
Buy Now

Ironton’s Amari Felder (7) rushes up the field on a carry against South Range in the OHSAA Division V State Football Championship on Dec. 2, 2022, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Ironton will exit the Ohio Valley Conference in football after the 2023 season, but remain in the league in all other sports.

Fighting Tigers football coach and athletic director Trevin Pendleton and OVC secretary Jeff Gorby, AD at Fairland, confirmed the move.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you