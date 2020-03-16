Trevor Carter’s dream of becoming one of the all-time great players in the storied Ironton High School football program isn’t surprising, but just how quickly that might happen is.
“My dream goal is to become an all-conference/all-state player in high school,” Carter said. “I then hope to continue my football career at a (NCAA Division I) college and to carry my success from high school on to the next level. My schools of extreme interest are Ohio State and Marshall but I am very open minded.”
The Buckeyes and Thundering Herd have competition for the Fighting Tigers freshman running back. Last week, Carter received a scholarship offer from the University of Arkansas. Yes, the Razorbacks offered a spot on their 2023 football team to a freshman from Ohio.
Do you know how many players from Ohio Arkansas has on its roster? One — former Warren Harding High offensive lineman Myron Cunningham, whom the Razorbacks found at a junior college in Iowa. Arkansas doesn’t heavily recruit Ohio, particularly the southeast part of the state. For Carter to pique the Razorbacks’ interest is, well, interesting.
Carter didn’t start for Ironton’s Division V state runner-up last season, but saw considerable playing time off the bench as the Tigers routed many opponents. The speedy 6-foot-2, 175-pounder impressed when he was given the chance, displaying breakaway speed.
Reid Carrico, an Ohio State commit and the nation’s top-rated high school linebacker, owns the title of top player in Ironton now, but Carter could be the next in a long line of great Tigers. Is Carter, who also excels in baseball and track, capable of earning accolades such as those awarded to former Ironton star runners such as Jermon Jackson, Bobby Brice, Mike Smith, Dennis Bacon and others? That’s going to be fun to see.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Cabell Midland running back Jakob Caudill visited West Virginia University’s football practice last week. East Carter softball standout Hannah Williams signed with Kentucky Christian University.
Bluefield defensive back Isaiah Johnson received offers from the University of Texas and the University of Arkansas. Gallia Academy golfer Bailey Meadows signed with Rio Grande. Her classmate, Logan Blouir, signed to play basketball and run track at Davis & Elkins College.
Raceland baseball player Rony Mills committed to Rio Grande. Ashland baseball standout Cameron Marushi signed with Pikeville. Ashland golfer Langley Sebastian signed with Transylvania.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Greenup County softball coach Eric Keeton resigned. Former Huntington High basketball standout John Dawson has left the West Virginia State program. The Southern Ohio Conference all-star basketball game scheduled for Tuesday was postponed, as was the Ohio Valley Conference Senior Classic.
The Ohio North-South Classic football game April 25 in Massillon has been canceled. West Virginia University and former South Charleston High School guard Brandon Knapper has entered the transfer portal.