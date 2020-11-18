Essential reporting in volatile times.

COLUMBUS -- Kickoff for Ironton's Ohio Division V state championship high school football game with Kirtland on Saturday has been changed to 1:15 to 2 p.m.

The Ohio High School Athletic Conference announced the change Wednesday afternoon to facilitate an earlier start for the Division III title contest featuring Columbus DeSales and Chardon at 6:15 p.m. Saturday. That game originally was scheduled for 7 p.m., but was changed so teams and fans may comply with Gov. Mike DeWine's 10 p.m. curfew implemented to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

"We want to support the governor's curfew order," OHSAA executive director Doug Ute said. "Kicking off earlier will help ensure that everyone has left the stadium by 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights. We'll need a sense of urgency after those games, but we don't want to take away from the postgame experience."

