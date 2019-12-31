IRONTON — Ironton and Wheelersburg’s girls basketball game at the Fighting Tigers’ Conley Center on Monday lived up to its billing.
The two teams with one loss between them battled to a 46-43 win for Ironton that came down to the last second and gave the Pirates their first loss of the year.
Samantha Lafon led Ironton (9-1) with 13 points while Lexi Arden had 10 points including the foul shot with 2.1 seconds left that set the score.
Before that shot, however, Ironton had missed the front end of three straight one-and-ones that kept Wheelersburg (8-1) within a 3-point basket that would have tied the game.
“I feel like my girls fought hard,” Fighting Tigers head coach Doug Graham said. “Samantha LaFon is a great player to coach. It’s a credit to her for her hard work in the game.”
LaFon and Arden both came up with key defensive rebounds to limit the Pirates to several single-shot possessions. Wheelersburg got 14 points from the game’s high scorer, Ellie Kallner. Alaina Keeney chipped in 10 points.
“A lot of girls contributed in a lot of different ways that don’t show up in the newspaper,” Graham said. “When it comes to fighting around screens, boxing out, leading girls in stride with a long pass. It was a great team win.”
Ironton effectively won the game with its play in the opening period taking a seven-point lead on LaFon’s basket and ensuing foul shot that made it 7-1 for the Fighting Tigers out of the gate.
Wheelersburg battled back from a nine-point deficit at the end of the first period to tie the game with a pair of free throws from Keeney to make it 21-21 with 1:41 before halftime.
Evan Williams made a three to give Ironton a 26-23 lead at halftime.
LaFon pushed the lead to five with the first basket of the second half and helped Ironton maintain the lead as the two squads traded baskets throughout a tight third period.
A pair of Arden free throws gave Ironton a 37-31 lead at 3:04 of the third quarter before Wheelersburg battled back with a 6-0 run to tie the game 37-37 with 55 seconds left in the quarter.
Lydia Hannan had a big second half for the Tigers and she connected on two foul shots to again push Ironton ahead 39-37 as the third drew to a close. Hannan connected on the first field goal of the fourth quarter for either team that pushed Ironton ahead by five at 41-37. LaFon then scored the next four points for Ironton to again give the Fighting Tigers a seven point lead, 45-38, with 3:18 to play. Arden’s foul shot was the final point Ironton scored.
McKenna Walker’s basket in the paint drew the Pirates to within five and Keeney made a two-point field goal at 2:24 of the fourth to make it 45-42.
Kaylee Darnell went to the foul line with 3.4 seconds remaining, connected on the first free throw then missed the second. Arden came down with the rebound however, drew the foul, and went to the line to end the game.
A desperation heave by Wheelersburg fell well short as the final buzzer sounded.
WHEELERSBURG 7 16 14 6 — 43: Kallner 14, Darnell 8, Keeney 10, Jolly 3, Irvin 3, Walker 5.
IRONTON 16 10 13 7 — 46: Lafon 13, Hannan 5, El. Williams 5, Arden 10, K. Williams 6, Ev. Williams 7.