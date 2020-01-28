IRONTON — Ironton’s Samantha LaFon made her presence felt Monday night in the big Ohio Valley Conference girls high school basketball rematch against Coal Grove at the Conley Center.
Lafon proved a dominant force inside from start to finish, racking up a game-high 27 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Tigers past the Lady Hornets, 52-37. LaFon got early points connecting on pick-and-rolls with teammate Lexie Arden. Then she just ruled under the basket as she grabbed offensive rebound after offensive rebound until she scored.
“Relentless,” Ironton coach Doug Graham said. “That was a good individual performance. Shows you how much she was inspired for the game.”
LaFon got six points in the first period, all at the foul line. She then worked her magic underneath, grabbing missed shots by teammates and eventually putting the ball home.
“LaFon was dominant, plain and simple,” Coal Grove coach Rick Roach said. “She wanted it more than any of the other kids out there.”
LaFon sank 11 of 13 free throws.
Ironton’s defense, particularly Evan Williams, made the night a long one for Coal Grove’s Addie Dillow, the league’s leading scorer. She finished with a team-high 13 points, all coming in the second half. She got the first four baskets for the Lady Hornets in the third period, the first a 3-pointer.
“Williams gets a lot of that,” Graham said of the job Williams did on Dillow. “About 85 percent of the time she had her.”
Roach said Dillow has to find a way to get free.
“Whenever you’re the leading scorer in the league, they’re going to do all they can to take away your capabilities,” Roach said. “She has to find a way to create against that.”
LaFon made four free throws near the end of the first period to put Ironton ahead to stay, 13-10. Dillow responded with the hot start to the third period with a trey and another basket to cut the lead to four, 26-22. Arden responded with a 3-pointer and LaFon came back with a hoop after taking a lob down low to extend the lead back to nine (31-22). The Lady Tigers ruled from that point.
Both teams are back in action Thursday. Ironton (15-3, 10-2 OVC) travels to Portsmouth. Coal Grove (11-1, 13-6) visits South Point.
“We’ve got to rebound,” Roach said.
Thursday’s game more than made up for Dec. 16 when Coal Grove edged the Lady Tigers, 52-51, on its home floor.
“We can only take care of what’s in front of us,” Graham said. “The first one I felt we let slip away. I knew the kids would perform well. They had phenomenal practices.”
Riley Schreck added eight points and Arden seven along with several key assists and court presence where she found open teammates to break Coal Grove’s press.
“Schreck played better,” Graham said. “Lexie just does so many things well.”
On Saturday, Ironton takes on Lewis County in the Tackett Body Shop tournament at Conley Center. Tip is scheduled for 6:50 p.m.
COAL GROVE 10 7 12 8 — 37: Dillon 2, Dillow 13, Griffith 4, Hicks 8, Holmes 2, Murphy 8.
IRONTON — 13 13 14 12 — 52: Schreck 8, LaFon 27, Williams 6, Morgan 2, Williams 2, Arden 7.