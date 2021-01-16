IRONTON -- Doug Graham joked that he has to coach this season.
The Ironton High School girls basketball coach is adjusting to life with a different type of team than he's accustomed to, but said he likes the improvement his young Fighting Tigers have shown in a 6-6 start that includes a 5-5 Ohio Valley Conference mark.
Ironton is used to OVC titles, 20-win seasons and deep tournament runs that have included trips to the Final Four. Those teams featured a trio of star players named Lexi or Lexie -- Lexie Barrier, who starred at James Madison University, Lexi Wise, who plays at Glenville State, and Lexie Arden, who if not for knee injuries would have accepted one of multiple major college scholarship offers. Those girls and others, such as Marshall University signee Samantha Lafon, made Graham's job easier, but he still coached plenty.
"This year, it's called coaching," Graham joked. "As a coach, I have to put the kids in a position to be successful. I can just put X's and O's out there. They have to make shots. They have to make reads and execute."
Graham is regarded as one of the premier coaches in Ohio. Despite a nearly two-week absence in quarantine for COVID-19, Graham has his team playing well. Last week, Ironton defeated a 9-2 Chesapeake team 51-42, avenging a 45-37 loss from Dec. 7.
"I'm having a blast coaching these young kids," said Graham, whose team is chasing league co-leaders Coal Grove and Fairland.
The players, too, said they're enjoying themselves. A three-game winning streak has helped their confidence.
"We're starting to play well," guard Teegan Carpenter said. "Everybody is confident. Our shooting and ballhandling have really improved."
Guard Evan Williams said a three-game winning streak has the Tigers looking forward to the rest of the season.
"If we continue playing like we have been, we'll be OK and maybe get an OK seed in the tournament."
Center Mary Lackey said the win over Chesapeake was gratifying.
"We played better overall than in any other game," Lackey said. "We got beat the first time and it was good to come back and beat them."
Ironton visits South Point on Tuesday.