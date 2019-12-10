CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Ironton took a 10-point lead after one quarter and made it stand up as the Fighting Tigers defeated Chesapeake, 44-34, in Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball Monday night on Norm Persin Court.
“We couldn’t get any rhythm,” Ironton coach Doug Graham said of the tightly called game. “It is what it is. You have to play. We had opportunities left on the floor, especially the second half.”
The Tigers did most of the work in the first period at the foul line. That was a trend that continued the rest of the way. Ironton had three baskets and seven free throws made in the opening eight minutes.
Ironton continued to rely on its depth to hold the Panthers at bay. The home side had Maddie Ward and Blake Anderson in foul trouble with the two missing parts of the game.
“I’m proud of the girls,” Chesapeake coach Chris Ward said. “Ironton’s deeper than we are. That’s what got us at the end.”
Lexie Arden’s basket with 38 seconds left in the third period extended Ironton’s lead to 35-24.
In the fourth period, the Tigers had just one basket, a shot down low by Abbie Patterson. The rest of the points came at the foul line.
“We played nine girls and they all contributed in some way,” Graham said.
Samantha Lafon led Ironton with 12 points and Lexie Arden added nine. The Tigers had 12 field goals and converted 20 of 43 free throws.
“When we come here it’s tough,” Graham said. “Chris does a good job of playing us.”
Ball said he got to see his girls prove a point.
“We matched their physicality,” he said. “I like that.”
Ward led Chesapeake with 14 points.
Ironton’s next game is Thursday at home against South Point. Chesapeake is home that night against Coal Grove.
IRONTON 13 9 13 9 — 44: Schreck 1, LaFon 12, Hannan 5, Elli Williams 7, K. Arden 1, Evan Williams 5, Patterson 4, L. Arden 9.
CHESAPEAKE 3 12 11 8 — 34: Hicks 5, Anderson 8, McComas 7, Ward 14.