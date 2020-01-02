IRONTON — Doug Graham doesn’t have to coach as much this season, but that hasn’t stopped the Ironton High School girls basketball coach from coaching hard.
Graham’s senior-laden Fighting Tigers are off to a 9-1 start, including a 5-1 mark in the Ohio Valley Conference. A 52-51 loss at Coal Grove on Dec. 16 leaves Ironton in second place tie in the OVC heading into Monday’s 7:30 p.m. game with defending co-champion Fairland (5-6, 4-1), which also lost by one, 49-48, at league-leading and defending co-champion Coal Grove (8-3, 6-0).
“We’re at the halfway point of the season and we still have some things to work on execution-wise,” Graham said. “Ten games in, we still have 12 more to get everything right.”
Graham said he’s happy with the way his squad has played against a rugged schedule. The Tigers beat a solid South Point team 41-40, defeated Division I Olentangy 52-44 and on Monday edged then-undefeated Wheelersburg 46-43.
“Our girls have played hard and they’ve played together,” Graham said. “We’re getting healthy and that’s going to help.”
Senior Lexie Arden, a 5-foot-10 forward, is among those seeking health. After ACL surgeries on both knees, Arden is working back into basketball shape. A major college prospect before the injuries, she still figures to play college ball, thanks to an outstanding skill set. She hit the winning free throw and grabbed a key rebound in the win over Wheelersburg.
“She’s so resilient,” Grahm said of Arden. “She wears two knee braces and her conditioning isn’t yet where she wants it to be. She plays hard and I have to make sure I take care of her as far as training and therapy and such. She has basketball instincts you can’t coach and can shoot the three. She’s going to play somewhere.”
Arden is one of several seniors who Graham said makes his job easier. Riley Schreck, Lydia Hannan, Elli Williams and Abbie Patterson join Arden in providing a veteran presence.
“Having a veteran team is a luxury,” Graham said. “Having these seniors is a great asset not only from their experience on the court, but on the bus rides, in the locker room, their leadership overall. They’ll run through a brick wall to have success. They want to win and they want to win bad.”
The Tigers also feature some outstanding juniors in Samantha Lafon, a 6-foot forward, and Kameren Arden, a 5-4 guard. Lafon is a force inside. The daughter of former Ironton boys coach and Chesapeake star Mark Lafon plays like a child of a coach. She is healthy again after a hip injury sidelined her for much of last season.
“Sam has a tremendous work ethic,” Graham said. “What you see from her is the tip of the iceberg. Kameren Arden works hard. She’s a three-and-D player. She’s deadly from 3-point range and plays great defense, guarding the other team’s best player on the perimeter.”
Ironton’s varsity roster includes no sophomores, but freshmen Teegan Carpenter, Katelyn Cecil, Kirsten Williams, Isabel Morgan, Evan Williams, Sara Bowen and Shayleigh Carmon show great potential.
“Our freshmen will continue to improve,” Graham said. “Evan Williams has a great basketball mind. Kirsten Williams can knock down the three. Sara Bowen’s a 5-10 center and she’s going to get better and better. Isabel Morgan is going to get better and better and is playing really well on junior varsity. Teegan Carpenter is a coach’s kid and she understands the game, is competitive and works hard. She handles the ball well and plays great defense.”