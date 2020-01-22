HUNTINGTON — Ironton (13-2) is ranked ninth in the Ohio Associated Press high school girls basketball poll.

The Fighting Tigers received 41 points to finish ahead of Findlay Liberty-Benton (10-2, 21). Wheelersburg (13-1, 55) is seventh.

Columbus Africentric (12-2, 144) picked up 14 first-place votes and is No. 1, followed by Castalia Margarretta (14-1, 117), which was No. 1 on one ballot. Elyria Catholic (14-1, 96) is third, followed by Eastern-Brown (16-0, 92), Berlin Hiland (15-1, 83), Cardington-Lincoln (14-1, 72), Wheelersburg and Tontogony Otsego (14-0, 53).

In Division IV, Portsmouth Notre Dame (14-1, 72) fell from second to fifth after a 64-57 loss to Spring Valley on Saturday. Fort Laramie (14-0, 150) is No. 1.

In Division I, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (17-0, 150) is a unanimous No. 1. Circleville (17-0, 142) is top ranked in Division II.

