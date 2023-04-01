West Virginia powerhouse Martinsburg joins high school football titans from Ohio, Canada and Washington, D.C., in the 2023 Ironton Gridiron Classic.
The field for the second annual event was announced Friday night and features the host Fighting Tigers taking on Jackson at 8 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Tanks Memorial Stadium. In 2022, Ironton went 15-1 and reached the Division V state championship game for the third time in four seasons. The Ironmen finished 10-4 and played in a Division III regional final.
Martinsburg, winner of nine WVSSAC state titles since 2010, went 10-3 last season, falling to state champion Huntington High in the state semifinals. The Bulldogs will take on Clarkson North of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, at 1 p.m. Aug. 26.
Clarkson North went 3-6 last season against a national schedule that included Ohio Division II runner-up Akron Hoban, Ohio powers Massillon Perry, Cleveland St. Edward, Cleveland St. Ignatius and Mentor, as well as Maryland strong teams Hyattsville DeMatha and Pallotti. North also played Pennsylvania power Erie Cathedral Prep.
DeMatha went 10-2 last season. The Stags have more alumni in the NFL than any high school program in the country. At 4:30 p.m., DeMatha will play Springfield (Ohio), runner-up in Division I, the state's largest classification, the last two years.
"These are some of the best high school football programs in the nation," Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said. "Coach Bill McGregor at DeMatha has a 304-50-3 record. Springfield has the top-rated recruit in Ohio in the class of 2024 in cornerback Aaron Scott. Coach Andy Hall is 117-38 at Jackson. North is traditionally the best program in Canada and Martinsburg's traditionally the best program in West Virginia."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.