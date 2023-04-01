The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Ironton’s Braden Schreck runs past Portsmouth defenders during the Ohio Division V football playoffs on Nov. 4.

 Tony Shotsky | For The Herald-Dispatch

West Virginia powerhouse Martinsburg joins high school football titans from Ohio, Canada and Washington, D.C., in the 2023 Ironton Gridiron Classic.

The field for the second annual event was announced Friday night and features the host Fighting Tigers taking on Jackson at 8 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Tanks Memorial Stadium. In 2022, Ironton went 15-1 and reached the Division V state championship game for the third time in four seasons. The Ironmen finished 10-4 and played in a Division III regional final.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

