20220918-hds-gridiron classic.jpg

Ironton’s Aiden Young (8) tries to juke Johnson Central defender Ryan Rice (5) during the Ironton Gridiron Classic on Sept. 10 at Tanks Memorial Stadium in Ironton.

 TONY SHOTSKY | For The Herald-Dispatch

IRONTON — The Ironton Gridiron Classic will return for a second go-round in 2023 and will expand to two days.

The Ohio vs. the USA event is scheduled for Sept. 2-3 at Tanks Memorial Stadium. The Fighting Tigers are slated to play Sept. 2, a Friday. Opponents are to be determined.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

