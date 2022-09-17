IRONTON — The Ironton Gridiron Classic will return for a second go-round in 2023 and will expand to two days.
The Ohio vs. the USA event is scheduled for Sept. 2-3 at Tanks Memorial Stadium. The Fighting Tigers are slated to play Sept. 2, a Friday. Opponents are to be determined.
The inaugural event, played Sept. 10, featured three games. Ironton defeated Johnson Central 32-21; Cincinnati Moeller beat Our Lady of Good Counsel from Olney, Maryland, 38-31; and Hyattsville (Maryland) DeMatha topped Cleveland Benedictine 38-0.
“We’re working on it,” Ironton coach and athletic director Trevon Pendleton said. “We’ll see what happens.”
Ironton defensive coordinator and Pendleton’s brother, Jerrod, said he’s excited about the future of the event.
“We hope to bring some local teams into this,” Jerrod Pendleton said. “Each team this year was paid $10,000 to play in it. What could that do for a school’s budget?”
The initial Classic drew more than 10,000 spectators, as well as rave reviews from its participants.
“The people of Ironton and the entire coaching staff are first class,” said Ben Wotawa, defensive coordinator at Moeller. “The Tank is great. I don’t have enough words to say how amazing that community and football staff were to us.”
The event featured a college feel to it, as players from all six teams signed autographs and posed for pictures with fans, particularly children. Several players committed to major colleges played in the games.
Jerrod Pendleton said the event, nationally televised by Flo Sports, surpassed expectations.
“What a weekend,” he said. “It was bigger than we ever imagined.”
Cleveland Benedictine assistant Anthony DiGeronimo said he was impressed with the football he saw in Ironton.
“High school football atmosphere in southern Ohio is incredible,” DiGeronimo said. “What an atmosphere.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.