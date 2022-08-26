An undefeated regular season, conference championship and playoff berth aren’t enough.
For Ironton, where expectations this season are high even for that historic program, anything less than an Ohio Division V state championship will be disappointing.
Ironton head coach Trevon Pendleton, who guided his team to state title games in 2019 and 2020, said he understands the anticipation surrounding his team, but replacing four starters on the offensive line will be a challenge.
“We’ve had a lot of guys step up,” Pendleton said, mentioning Bowen Gossett, Austin Bump, Jackson Johnson, Kaden Cleary, Aiden Layne and Hunter Moore and center Tanner Moore as keys to helping returnee Noah Patterson. “They’ve worked very hard and are playing at a high level.”
Cole Freeman, Lincoln Barnes, Deangelo Weekly and Ashland transfer Bailey Thacker are competing at tight end. Thacker also is the backup to Tayden Carpenter at quarterback.
“They’ve embraced the competition and know that it makes them better at the end of the day,” Pendleton said. “It makes them better players, better leaders. Competition, nothing bad comes from it.”
Pendleton said Carpenter is performing well after an injury-plagued 2021 season that saw Ironton go 11-2, win the Ohio Valley Conference and advance three games deep into the playoffs.
“Tayden’s doing really well,” Pendleton said. “He worked himself back into football shape and got his body right. He’s doing a great job leading. He’s a phenomenal kid. I’m excited to see him back on the field.”
Jaquez Keyes, committed to Wisconsin, Trevor Carter, committed to Cincinnati, Landon Wilson and Huntington High transfer Amari Felder give Ironton a treasure trove of running backs.
“The big picture is we’re going to go out and win football games,” Pendleton said. “Do unique things when you have touches and that’s how you’ll earn more.”
Ty Perkins, a Cincinnati commit, leads the wide receivers. Felder plays a slot position while Wilson and Aiden Young also are targets.
Pendleton said the defense will change from recent seasons.
“We’re going to look different schematically and physically,” he said. “I don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing.”
Pendleton said the defensive line is quick and violent. Noah Patterson, Layne, Weekly, Bump, Thacker and Jesse Copas figure to see considerable playing time. Barnes, Ben Slone, Keyes, Aris Pittman, Freeman and Braden Schreck make up a linebacking corps rivaling any in the Tri-State.
A veteran secondary is a strength. Perkins, Wilson, Young, C.J. Martin, Shawn Terry and Felder bring talent and speed.
Schreck is the punter. Perkins, Evan Williams, David Fields and Wesley Neal are competing at kicker.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
