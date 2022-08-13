Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter (4) rushes upfield on a keeper as the Fighting Tigers take on Kirtland in the Ohio Division V state high school football championship on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon, Ohio.
Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter (4) rushes upfield on a keeper as the Fighting Tigers take on Kirtland in the Ohio Division V state high school football championship on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon, Ohio.
Ask Ohio Valley Conference high school football coaches about the league and they automatically talk about the race for second place.
Ironton is such a heavy favorite to win its fourth consecutive OVC championship that coaches all but concede the league crown to the Fighting Tigers.
“Our league’s pretty doggone good,” Chesapeake coach Todd Knipp said. “Everybody gets mad at (Ironton coach Treveon Pendleton), but we’re mad at the wrong people. We need to be mad at the people who brought them into the league. They’re all gone. We’re mad at the wrong people. I tell everybody that.”
Ironton has won the league five of the last seven years, falling short in 2017 and 2018. Knipp said the Tigers are on a different level.
“They have the ability to score 100 if they want to,” Knipp said. “They can come close to doing it without trying. They have three (NCAA) Division I tailbacks. You don’t find that in Division V, in Southern Ohio. We have to play them. There’s no use crying about it.”
Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham agreed with Knipp that the Tigers will be a huge challenge for any team. The Dragons took Ironton to overtime before falling 20-14 last season.
“We’re all chasing Tigers,” Cunningham said. “That’s what we’re doing. They’ve played in two state championship games and controlled the conference. Now, after saying that, they’re not more important than any other team on our schedule. The other nine are equally as important.”
Ironton not only is the OVC favorite, but the pick by many to win the Division V state title. Cleveland.com wrote: “With three Division I college commitments, Ironton is the clear favorite at this level in Ohio. Linebacker Trevor Carter is a Cincinnati commit, as is receiver Ty Perkins. Running back Jaquez Keyes is headed to Wisconsin.”
The publication ranked Wheelersburg, which entertains the Tigers at 7 p.m. Friday in a non-league game, sixth. The teams split last season, Ironton winning 40-6 in the season opener and the Pirates taking the rematch 17-14 in the third round of the playoffs.
With Kirtland, which beat the Tigers in Division V state title games in 2019 and 2020, and defending state champion Versailles having moved down to Division VI for 2022, Ironton’s road to Canton, Ohio, becomes somewhat easier. Division VI state finalist and longtime state power Coldwater moved up, though, giving the Tigers a formidable challenger, along with Canfield South Range and Harvest Prep.
As for the rest of the OVC, coaches divided the league into three tiers — Ironton by itself, Coal Grove, Fairland, Gallia Academy and Portsmouth in the next group, followed by Chesapeake, South Point and Rock Hill.
Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said he takes nothing for granted. Coal Grove, Fairland, Gallia Academy and Portsmouth have beaten the Tigers in league play in recent seasons.
“We have to go out and play,” Pendleton said. “We have to replace four starters on the offensive line. Not just one-year starters, but multi-year starters. We have to have some guys step up.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.