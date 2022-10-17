HUNTINGTON — Ironton’s ranking is like a broken vending machine — no change.
The Fighting Tigers (9-0) are second in Division V in the Ohio Associated Press high school football poll. That’s where Ironton has been all season, save for the first week of the poll when the Tigers were No. 1. Ironton garnered six first-place votes and 142 points to trail Coldwater (9-0, 157, 9).
If Ironton and the Cavaliers meet the first week of December in Canton, Ohio, in the state championship game, they’ll be in familiar territory. The teams have combined for nine state titles and 12 runner-up finishes.
Other teams in the AP top 10 might have a say in the race to the championship. Canfield South Range (9-0, 116, 1) is third, followed in the top five by Liberty Center (9-0, 109) and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-0, 90). Sugarcreek Garaway (9-0, 69) is sixth, ahead of Pemberville Eastwood (9-0, 41), Milton-Union (9-0, 40), Springfield Northeastern (9-0, 40), and Zane Trace (9-0, 25).
The Tigers, who visit Portsmouth (6-3) at 7 p.m. Friday, are the lone local team ranked. Gallia Academy (7-2) fell out of the Division IV top 10 after consecutive losses to Rock Hill and Ironton. Coal Grove was as high as No. 7 in Division VI after a 5-0 start, but is on a four-game losing skid. Green was ranked in the top 10 in Division VII, the state’s smallest classification, after a 6-0 run, but has lost three in a row.
Lakewood St. Edward (8-1, 162, 11) is top-ranked in Division I. Akron Hoban (9-0, 168, 12) is No. 1 in Division II. Hamilton Badin (9-0, 172, 15) is atop Division III. Cleveland Glenville (9-0, 173) is No. 1 in Division IV, Marion Stein Local (9-0, 167, 14) in Division VI and. Warren John F. Kennedy (7-1, 154, 8) in Division VII.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.