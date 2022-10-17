The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220903 fairland 07.jpg
Ironton's Aiden Young (8) tackles Fairland's Brycen Hunt during a high school football game Sept. 2 at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Proctorville.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Ironton’s ranking is like a broken vending machine — no change.

The Fighting Tigers (9-0) are second in Division V in the Ohio Associated Press high school football poll. That’s where Ironton has been all season, save for the first week of the poll when the Tigers were No. 1. Ironton garnered six first-place votes and 142 points to trail Coldwater (9-0, 157, 9).

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

