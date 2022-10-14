IRONTON — Forget the first-half eruption by Ironton.
The Fighting Tigers put together one scoring drive in the second half when it counted most, then got the stop of the season on Gallia Academy’s final possession to escape with a 29-22 win on Senior Night at Tanks Memorial Stadium/Bob Lutz Field.
Gallia Academy had tied the game at 22-22 with 6:28 left when Hudson Shamblin scored on a 1-yard run and the PAT was good.
Ironton then went to work after a lackluster half up until that point. The Fighting Tigers marched 72 yards in nine plays and racked up four first downs — their firsts since intermission — and Jaquez Keyes capped the march with a 2-yard TD run with 3:03 to play.
Gallia Academy got a break when it got the kickoff at the home team’s 40. On a fourth-and-15 at the 32, Aiden Young got an interception for Ironton, but it got wiped out by a pass interference for a first down at the Ironton 14 with 36 seconds left.
Quarterback Brody Fellure carried three straight times for the Blue Devils, but could manage just four yards. On fourth-and-nine at the 13 and fans on both sides of the stadium on their feet, Ironton’s defensive front put pressure on Fellure and threw the ball away. The intentional grounding call didn’t matter and the Fighting Tigers notched the win.
Ironton is 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference and plays next week at Portsmouth. The Trojans rallied for a win at South Point, so the OVC title will be on the line. Gallia Academy (7-2, 4-2 OVC) is home against South Point next week.
“The kids were resilient,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said. “They fought at the end. To be good, you make big-time (plays) when you have to, and we did. That first half went well, but we’ve got to keep our foot on the gas.”
“Really proud of the kids,” Gallia Academy coach Kole Carter said. “We tried to get the ball to our playmaker (Kenyon Franklin), but they were on him.”
In the first half, Ironton scored on its first three possessions.
The Fighting Tigers went 73 yards for a TD on its first possession. Tayden Carpenter hit Lincoln Barnes for 23 yards for a first down at the Gallia Academy 23. On fourth-and-10 at the 23, Carpenter found Landen Wilson alone in the back of the end zone for the score.
A penalty on Gallia Academy’s Isaac Clary helped Ironton’s second drive. Carpenter got rushed on a pass and then Clary pushed Carpenter down for a 15-yard penalty. Carpenter later connected with Ty Perkins for 40 yards and first down at the 11. Carpenter then scored on a 1-yard run and connected with Barnes for a two-pointer on a fake kick on the extra point.
Ironton’s defense stiffened again and forced a punt and took over at its 38. Carpenter found Bailey Thacker for 46 yards and first down at the 18 of the Blue Devils. The Fighting Tigers went on to score on a 2-yard run by Keyes.
Gallia Academy got a spark when Hunter Shamblin returned the kickoff to the home team’s 36. A face mask call on the Fighting Tigers helped the drive, and Shamblin broke the drought with a 2-yard TD run to make it 22-8 with 1:28 left in the half.
Carpenter connected on 10-of-11 for 199 yards to go with a rushing and passing score in the first half.
Gallia Academy got second-half scores from Franklin on a 19-yard pass from Fellure.
Former Ironton standout Reid Carrico took in the game since Ohio State is off this week. The former running back-linebacker for the Fighting Tigers spoke to the team prior to kickoff.
GALLIA ACADEMY 0 7 7 8– 22
IRONTON 7 15 0 0 7 – 29
First quarter
I—Wilson 23 pass from Carpenter (Williams kick), 8:03.
Second quarter
I—Carpenter 1 run (Barnes pass from Carpenter), 11:23.
I—Keyes 2 run (Williams kick), 5:48.
GA—Hudson Shamblin 2 run (Stout kick), 1:28.
Third quarter
GA—Franklin 19 pass from Fellure (Stout kick), 10:3.
Fourth quarter
GA – Shamblin 1 run (Fellure run), 6:28 left.
l—Keyes 2 run (Williams kick), 3:03.
G
Team
GA I
First Downs 17 12
Rushes-yards 41-180 25-108
Passing yards 41 205
Comp-att-int 3-7-1 13-16-0
Total offense 375 313
Penalties 6-55 14-124
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
Individual
GALLIA ACADEMY
Rushing – Shamblin 27-69, Fellure 13-104, Skidmore 1-7.
Passing – Fellure 3-7-1, 41 yards.
Receiving – Hines 1-15, Peterson 1-7, Franklin 1-19.
IRONTON
Rushing – Keyes 12-51, Wilson 4-18, Felder 1-4, Young 1-4, Schreck 2-27, Carpenter 5-4.
Felder, Wilson, Terry, Carpenter, Schreck.
Passing – Carpenter 12-15-0, 205 yards; Schreck 0-1-0.
Receiving – Felder 2-0, Thacker 2-71, Perkins 1-40, Young 2-27, Wilson 4-38, T. Carter 1-6, Barnes 1-23.