The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230123-hds-hs roundup.jpg

Ironton's Shaun Terry (1) shoots over a Wheelersburg defender during a high school basketball game Saturday at the Conley Center in Ironton.

 TIM GEARHART | For The Herald-Dispatch

IRONTON -- Ironton (9-4) made 13 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter to stave off Wheelersburg 55-48 in boys high school basketball Saturday at the Conley Center.

Braden Schreck made 5 of 6 foul shots in the final period on his way to scoring a game-high 19 points. Shaun Terry, Ethan White and Landen Wilson scored 10 points apiece.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you