HUNTINGTON — Ironton retained its No. 1 spot in Division V, Region 19 in the Ohio High School Athletic Association football ratings Tuesday.
The Fighting Tigers (6-0, 14.3106 points) are more than two points ahead of No. 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (6-0, 12.1014). The top 16 teams in each region at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight earning home games in the first round. Division I features the state’s larger schools, Division VII the smaller.
Belmont Union Local (5-0, 12.0843) is third, followed in the top eight by Barnesville (6-0, 9.2167), Portsmouth West (5-1, 8.3833), Wheelersburg (4-2, 7.8167), Centerburg (5-1, 7.4333) and Portsmouth (3-3, 6.8469).
Fairland (4-2, 6.8333) is ninth, ahead of West Muskingum (4-2, 5.8914), Northwest (4-2, 5.3833), Minford (4-2, 5.3667), Heath (3-3, 5.1768), Utica (2-4, 4.1344), South Point (2-4, 4.1) and Alexander (2.7833). River Valley (2-4, 2.7833) is 17th and Chesapeake (2-4, 2.273) 20th.
In Division VI, Region 23, Coal Grove (5-1, 9.0833) is No. 2 behind Beverly Fort Frye (5-1, 9.6237). Sarahsville Shenendoah (5-1, 7.3737) is third, followed in the top seven by Nelsonville-York (5-1, 7.0527), Bellaire (3-3, 6.4035), Mount Gilead (4-2, 5.6833), Malvern (5-1, 5.6167) and Sugar Grove Berne Union (5-1, 5.5).
Rock Hill (3-3, 5.45) is ninth and Galion Northmor (4-2, 5.2333) 10th, ahead of Newcomerstown (4-2, 5.2333), West Jefferson (3-3, 5.1313), Grove City Christian (4-2, 4.5782), Loudonville (2-4, 3.4833), Worthington Christian (3-3, 2.8833) and Grandview Heights (2-4, 2.2727).
In Division IV, Gallia Academy (6-0, 10.7601) rose to No. 2 in Region 15 behind Steubenville (6-0, 13.8333). Logan Elm, Columbus East, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, St. Clairsville, New Lexington and Columbus Marion-Franklin round out the top eight. Newark Licking Valley is ninth, followed by Carrollton, McConnellsville Morgan, Vinton County, Cambridge, Duncan Falls Philo, Columbus Eastmoor and Columbus Bishop Hartley.
Green (6-0, 6.3788) is second in Division VII, Region 27 behind Newark Catholic (6-0, 8.9375). South Gallia (4-2, 3.86) is eighth and Symmes Valley (1-4, 2.3292) 10th. Hannibal River is third ahead of Caldwell, Eastern-Meigs, Waterford and Bridgeport. Lancaster Christian is 10th, followed by New Matamoras Frontier, Southern, Sciotoville East, Portsmouth Notre Dame, Beallsville Central and Shadyside.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
