Harvest Prep’s Aidan Rogers (12) runs between Ironton defenders Chianti Martin (22) and Trevor Carter (2) during the Division V, Region 19 high school football championship game Nov. 18 at Raidiger Field in Waverly, Ohio.
Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter (10) fights off the tackle attempt by Harvest Prep’s Chris Brown (11) during the Division V, Region 19 high school football championship game Nov. 18 at Raidiger Field in Waverly, Ohio.
Harvest Prep’s Aidan Rogers (12) runs between Ironton defenders Chianti Martin (22) and Trevor Carter (2) during the Division V, Region 19 high school football championship game Nov. 18 at Raidiger Field in Waverly, Ohio.
ROGER TRAMMELL | Southern Ohio Sports
Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter (10) fights off the tackle attempt by Harvest Prep’s Chris Brown (11) during the Division V, Region 19 high school football championship game Nov. 18 at Raidiger Field in Waverly, Ohio.
ROGER TRAMMELL | SOUTHERN OHIO SPORTS
Ironton’s Shaun Terry (14) runs by Harvest Prep defender Ernest Pierce (5) during the Division V, Region 19 high school football championship Nov. 18 at Raidiger Field in Waverly, Ohio.
IRONTON — Football players in Ironton know how to work up a Turkey Day appetite.
The Fighting Tigers (14-0) practiced at 8:30 Thanksgiving Day morning at Tanks Memorial Stadium and didn't mind at all. They were preparing for Friday's 7 p.m. Ohio high school Division V semifinal clash with Germantown Valley View (13-1) at Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium at Cincinnati Princeton High.
Germantown is a mere 33 miles north of the playing venue. Ironton will make a 146-mile trek. Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton said he doesn't mind traveling more than four times the distance the Spartans must go.
"Our kids live by the mantra, 'anyone, anytime, anywhere,'" Pendleton said. "Our goal year in and year out is to win the state championship. Outside of making these kids better men and women (kicker Evan Williams is a girl), better community members and all-around people, we want to win state championships. It's a testament to how much these kids work, the hours they put in. They don't shy away from it."
The Ironton/Valley View winner advances to the state championship game at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 2 vs. either Canfield South Range (14-0) or Liberty Center (14-0) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
The Tigers have won three of four playoff meetings with the Spartans, the last when they overcame a 21-3 deficit to win 37-29 in 1999 at Cincinnati Princeton.
Valley View is balanced. Quarterback Caden Henson has completed 109 of 188 passes for 1,526 yards and 16 touchdowns, but with nine interceptions. He has rushed 93 times for 644 yards and three TDs. Henson also is a game-changer with his leg, averaging 42.2 yards per punt. Jake Clark leads the running game with 1,298 yards and 14 touchdowns on 181 carries. Austin Stidham has run for 355 yards and caught 453 yards in passes.
Linebacker Gavin Degroat leads the Spartans' defense with 85 tackles, 16 for losses. Quick and country strong, Degroat is a self-professed farm boy and is intelligent on and off the field. Bryce Gibbs has 83 tackles, 10 for losses and four sacks.
Pendleton said his team will need to play well, as it did in a 34-0 triumph over Harvest Prep last week.
"I'm pleased with our effort and our toughness," Pendleton said. "We had some kids dinged up, fighting some illness, and they battled. A lot of it starts with the way we conduct our offseason program, what our coaches do on the defensive side of the ball, their mentality and the way they teach the kids. It starts with the mental side, then the toughness we preach, then the intensity that we play with."
Senior quarterback Tayden Carpenter leads the Tigers. Carpenter has completed 163 of 234 passes for 2,813 yards, 38 touchdowns and three picks. Ty Perkins has caught 48 balls for 1,129 yards and 16 touchdowns. Jaquez Keyes heads the running game with 889 yards and 18 touchdowns on 151 attempts. Linebacker Trevor Carter heads the defense with 11 tackles, 14 for losses.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.