IRONTON — Avery Book enjoys a challenge. Now the Ironton High School kicker has one.
Book committed to play at Glenville State College where he will vie to replace honorable-mention All-American Justin Watts, who graduated. Watts, a transfer from Mississippi and a first-team All-Mountain East Conference kicker/punter, made 21 of 28 field goals and led the Pioneers in scoring with 88 points. He also punted 59 times for a 41.14 average.
Book figures to battle junior Cameron Powell, a former Riverside High School standout, and sophomore Noah Wilson of Lake Wales, Florida, for the jobs. The Fighting Tiger all-stater brings impressive statistics, having made 7 of 9 field goals, 52 of 54 extra points and averaging 39.3 yards per punt last season to help Ironton to a 13-2 record and a state runner-up finish in Division V.
“I wanted to go someplace where I could play, develop and get better,” Book said. “I really like the coaches at Glenville. They’re really cool and they told me they need me.”
Book chose Glenville State from among several offers, including preferred walk-on opportunities at Virginia Tech and Bowling Green, as well as offers from Tiffin, West Virginia State, Mount Union and Wooster, among others.
Book said he plans to major in marketing, with minors in psychology and criminology.
Book played two seasons at Ironton after transferring from Hilliard Davidson High School near Columbus. He said he was glad to return to southern Ohio, where he went to school in the Portsmouth West and Portsmouth Notre Dame systems before moving to Hilliard after seventh grade.
His interest in kicking began in sixth grade when he and his father were watching a Green Bay Packers game and admired the ability of kicker Mason Crosby. The Books went to Spartan Stadium in Portsmouth that afternoon and Avery Book found he could easily make 30-yarders. With coaching, he quickly extended his range to 45 yards.
In practice, Book has been successful from 60 yards, with his game-best being 42. His favorite kicker is Wil Lutz of the New Orleans Saints.
Kickers sometimes are labeled as non-athletes, but that’s not the case with Book (though he does count fishing and video games among his hobbies). He played rugby for a club team in Columbus and was the second-leading scorer in the state last season. He specialized in returning kicks and twice suffered a broken nose.
“I like to play,” said Book. “Our season was canceled this year because of the coronavirus, but it was fun to play.”