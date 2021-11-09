IRONTON — When Ironton takes the field for its playoff football game with Wheelersburg Saturday, it will do so with two FBS linebackers on its roster.
On Tuesday, Trevor Carter, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior, committed to the University of Cincinnati, and teammate Angelo Washington, a 6-3, 235-pound senior, to the University of Kentucky.
The top-seeded Fighting Tigers (11-1) play the fifth-seeded Pirates (9-3) in the Division V, Region 19 semifinals at the Trojan Coliseum in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Carter is one of the more-coveted players in the nation in the Class of 2023. He is rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports and a three-star player by Rivals. 247Sports ranks him the 114th-best player in his class, the No. 10 linebacker overall and the No. 4 player in Ohio. He said he was impressed with every aspect of the Bearcats program.
“The coaches at Cincinnati, especially (Luke) Fickell, (Mike) Tressell and (Pat) Lambert communicate with me regularly and they make me feel like Cincy is a second home already,” Carter said. “Cincy also has several academic options I’m very interested in. The game-day atmosphere in Nippert Stadium is electric.”
Carter said he’s undecided on a major, but leans toward pharmacy or physical therapy. He said he considered Kentucky, Marshall, Michigan State, Northwestern, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Virginia Tech from more than one dozen major college offers.
Washington came on strong this season, attracting the Wildcats’ attention. He received offers from Southern Mississippi, Morehead State, West Virginia State, and drew strong interest from Akron, Brown, Butler, Cincinnati, Columbia, Dartmouth, Louisville, Marshall, Penn, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech.
“I give all glory to God, who is the head of my life,” Washington said. “I want to express my deepest gratitude to my family, all my coaches, my teammates, Ironton High School and the community of Ironton. I am humbled by the opportunity and can’t wait to get to work.”
Carter and Washington join defensive end Ashton Duncan, who said he will sign with Miami (Ohio), as FBS commitments on the Tigers’ roster.
All would be happy to put off their college preparation a bit longer, though, by beating Wheelersburg. The Tigers beat the Pirates 40-6 in the season opener at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
“I feel good about our guys this Saturday,” said Carter, who has missed the season with an injury. “’Burg is a great program and they have improved since game one, but I believe coach (Trevon) Pendleton and staff will have our guys amped and ready to go.”
Ironton is trying to win its third regional title in a row and return to the state championship game. Wheelersburg is aiming for its first state championship since 2017.