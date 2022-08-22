IRONTON — A team can field a superstar at every position, but there still is only one football.
Ironton (1-0) is grappling with that heading into its 7 p.m. Friday high school football game at Jackson (1-0). Alumni Stadium gates open at 5 p.m., with the parking lot opening at 4:45 p.m.
The Fighting Tigers already fielded an impressive roster of all-staters, college commitments and all-Ohio Valley Conference players. Tailback Jaquez Keyes committed to Wisconsin. Wide receiver Ty Perkins and linebacker Trevor Carter committed to Cincinnati. In the offseason, Ironton added talented transfers such as running back/safety Amari Felder from Huntington High and wide receiver/linebacker Aris Pittman and quarterback/tight end/defensive end Bailey Thacker. Last year, Keyes moved in from Mississippi. Perkins transferred from Lucasville Valley.
Those players and their teammates helped Ironton to a 12-3 victory at Wheelersburg on Friday. Felder starred, gaining 71 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and making several tackles. Keyes, nursing an injury, gained 36 yards on 10 attempts. Thacker ran three times for 21 yards. Perkins caught one pass for six yards and a TD. Pittman played linebacker.
Tigers coach Treveon Pendleton said he didn’t think he did a good enough job calling plays against the Pirates, but credited the players for finding a way to win.
“We have weapons all over the field,” Pendleton said. “We have to do a better job of getting them the ball, getting them opportunities. I think we’re going to do that. I don’t know what it’s going to take, but we’re going to dig down deep and find it.”
Pendleton said no jealousy exists involving the new players and those who grew up in Ironton.
“It’s honestly been seamless,” Pendleton said. “If you locked them in a room, you wouldn’t know the guys who have been here 10 years from those who have been here two months. They’re all competitors. They all like to compete and they’re all in. They understand that it’s about being something bigger than yourself. They’ve embraced that. They’re good kids who want to work.”
Perkins broke Jackson’s heart last season when he returned a kickoff 79 yards on the last play of the game to rally Ironton to a 13-10 victory at Tanks Memorial Stadium. Ethan Crabtree had kicked a 22-yard field goal with 1.4 seconds to play top give the Ironmen a 10-7 lead.
Pendleton said Jackson no doubt will be motivated after losing a game it had all but won.
“Absolutely,” Pendleton said. “Jackson’s a good football team. They do a lot of good things. They’re a well-coached football team. I know (coach Andy Hall) will have them locked in and ready.”
Felder no doubt caught Hall’s attention when he watched video of the Tigers’ victory over Wheelersburg. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior, though, said he has to learn new teams after three seasons at Huntington High.
“The prepping that goes into the game is different,” Felder said. “I have to make sure I do my job. Different football is tougher.”
Jackson, too, features plenty of talent. Quarterback Jacob Winters, a 6-2, 215-pound senior, committed to Ohio University after receiving offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Navy and Toledo. Winters led the Ironmen to a 30-6 triumph over Logan (Ohio) last week.
Pendleton said he will “go back to the drawing board” with the offense to figure out the best way to attack Jackson. Will Felder be the featured back Friday or Keyes? Or Carter? Or Landen Wilson? Pendleton wasn’t saying.
“We have more we haven’t shown,” Pendleton said. “We have to get better at that. Ultimately, what we had in was enough (last week). We have it all in. Now it’s time to sharpen it.”
Pendleton said so much talent is a luxury. He pointed to Felder as offering versatility.
“He’s playing both tailback and slot, depending on the health of our team,” Pendleton said. “Fortunately for us, he’s athletic enough, smart enough and disciplined enough he can play multiple positions. It definitely makes it nice on me calling plays that we can move him around and shuffle him and Landen Wilson and other guys to get them touches in unique ways.”