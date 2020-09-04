IRONTON — Nearly every team states a state championship as its goal, but few have as good a chance to win one as does Ironton.
The Fighting Tigers reach the Ohio Division V state championship game last season before losing 17-7 to Kirtland. Ironton’s goal this year is to bring a third state title back to town.
The Tigers (13-2 last season) are well equipped to make a title run, with Ohio State commit Reid Carrico at linebacker and running back heading their 70-player roster. Seven all-district performers return.
Carrico garners most of the team’s attention, but Ironton is more than just the 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior All-American and his 168 tackles, 18 tackles for losses and four caused fumbles from 2019.
He was outstanding on offense, too, rushing for 1,590 yards and 28 touchdowns on 151 carries.
“We always preach to our guys ‘next man up,’ so there’s going to be opportunities to fill some voids this year and we’ve got a lot of depth,” Pendleton said.
“I’m excited about our depth. We can run guys in and out without a drop off at a lot of positions.”
Carrico will receive ample opportunity to run over defenders, but Pendleton said with now-Youngstown State player Gage Salyers gone for quarterback, the offensive presentation will change.
“Reid is obviously going to be a big part of what we do this year offensively and defensively, but the key this year, we’re going to look a little different offensively than last year just based on personnel,” Pendleton said.
Senior Will York (5-11, 170) is the odds-on favorite to replace Salyers at quarterback, although Pendleton said he has confidence in sophomore Tayden Carpenter (5-11, 175), Wheelersburg transfer Aaron Masters (5-10, 150) and sophomore Aiden Young (5-6, 130).
“The quarterback battle probably is our most open battle right now. Got a lot of guys who are capable of playing it,” Pendleton said. “That’s a good thing to have when you have multiple guys who can play and play it at a high level. It’s better than the years you have nobody.”
York will have a pair of talented senior wide receivers in Trent Hacker (6-2, 175) and Kyle Howell (5-10, 170). Hacker caught 10 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns last season. Howell, who also kicks and punts, made 16 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns.
Jimmy Mahlmeister also figures into the kicking mix. Senior Kameron Deere (6-foot, 185), a first-team all-district linebacker, mans one of the running back spots behind a veteran offensive line led by center Rocky White, guard Matt Davis and three-year starter guard/tackle Riley Boggs.
Nate Cochran heads a strong defensive line bolstered by the addition of junior Angelo Washington (6-2, 225), who moved in from out of state. Pendleton said Washington brings a “high motor.” Ashton Duncan beefed up in the offseason and is a force at defensive end/outside linebacker.
Trevor Carter is one of the top prospects in the nation in the Class of 2023 and anchors the secondary.
“We’ve got a lot of interchangeable pieces, but the thing that makes this defense the scariest is the team speed,” Pendleton said. “You’ve got a lot of guys who can absolutely run and get to the football. Anytime you have a klot of guys returning and are one year older, it’s exciting. We have the ability to be as good or better than we were last year. “
Ironton is a unanimous pick as the favorite in the Ohio Valley Conference. Pendleton said he understands that but added that as talented as his team is, it can be beaten even in the league.
““You’ve got to come out and play your ‘A-game’ every night and play solid football for four quarters and let the chips fall where they may,” Pendleton said. “I think if we go out and play and take care of business, we can play with anyone in the state. That’s our biggest focus, not necessarily on our opponents but on ourselves.”