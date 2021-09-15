HUNTINGTON — Ironton appears to finally have a relative breather on its high school football schedule.
That’s no disrespect to South Point, but after having played a rugged slate featuring Wheelersburg, Jackson, Fairland and Cincinnati Moeller, the Fighting Tigers (3-1) enter a game as a big favorite against the Pointers (0-3).
South Point has won just two of its last 32 games, but has shown improvement this season. The Pointers stayed with Boyd County into the second half before falling 49-10, then lost just 14-8 at Alexander. Last week, South Point was respectable in a 29-14 defeat to Coal Grove.
The Pointers forced five fumbles, recovering two, and scored on special teams when Malik Pegram returned a kickoff for a touchdown. South Point outscored the Hornets 14-0 in the second half.
The Pointers ran for 141 yards against Coal Grove, but gave up 217.
They likely can expect a steady pounding of Ironton runners Amar Howard, Landon Wilson and Jaquez Keyes.
South Point might try to hurt Ironton through the air. Moeller completed 17 of 22 passes for 269 yards last week and while the Pointers aren’t the Crusaders, quarterback Jordan Ermalovich and Pegram are joined by a quick group of receivers.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
