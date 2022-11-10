IRONTON — Comparing scores can be folly or useful.
Coaches at Ironton and Portsmouth West agreed, but said their high school football game Friday likely can’t accurately be assessed by their team’s results against four common opponents.
Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 9:50 pm
Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 9:50 pm
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
IRONTON — Comparing scores can be folly or useful.
Coaches at Ironton and Portsmouth West agreed, but said their high school football game Friday likely can’t accurately be assessed by their team’s results against four common opponents.
The top-seeded Fighting Tigers (12-0) take on No. 5 seed Portsmouth West (11-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Portsmouth High’s Trojan Coliseum in a Division V, Region 19 quarterfinal. The winner advances to the region title game at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 vs. either No. 2 Harvest Prep (12-0) or No. 6 Wheelersburg (9-3) at a site to be determined.
Both teams defeated Wheelersburg — Ironton 12-3 in the season opener, West 14-7 in the regular-season finale. Each knocked off Minford — West 29-16 in the regular season, Ironton 51-7 in the first round of the playoffs. The Tigers beat Portsmouth, 42-7 in the regular-season and 48-7 in the second round of the playoffs. The Senators topped the Trojans 34-7 in the regular season.
Then there is Fairland. The Dragons defeated West 14-13 in the first game of the season in Rome Township, Ohio. Two weeks later, Ironton defeated Fairland 34-13 on the same field.
The Senators rely heavily on bruising running back/linebacker Ryan Sissel, who has carried 253 times for 1,697 yards and 22 touchdowns. Quarterback Mitchell Irwin, though, is formidable, too, having completed 93 of 161 passes for 2,021 yards and 24 touchdowns, with nine interceptions. Jeffrey Bishop leads the receiving corps with 32 catches for 883 yards and 14 TDs. Cole Tipton has 32 receptions for 883 yards and six touchdowns.
Safeties Mason Parker and Trevor Fike lead the Senators in tackles. Linebacker Hayden Lore tops West with five sacks.
Ironton features quarterback Tayden Carpenter, who is 131 for 194 for 2,317 yards and 31 touchdowns, with two picks. Ty Perkins heads a deep receiving unit with 37 catches for 861 yards and 10 touchdowns. Shaun Terry has caught 16 balls for 368 yards and four scores. Aiden Young has 13 grabs for 230 yards and three TDs. Landen Wilson has 21 catches for 277 yards and six touchdowns and Braden Schreck 15 receptions for 188 yards and four touchdowns.
The Tigers’ running game is nearly as balanced. Jaquez Keyes has 816 yards and 17 TDs on 134 carries. Amari Felder has added 383 yards and seven touchdowns on 44 attempts. Linebacker Trevor Carter heads a stingy defense. Carter has 12 tackles for losses.
Both teams are experienced on the artificial turf at the Trojan Coliseum. Ironton, the designated home team, plays Ohio Valley Conference foe Portsmouth there every other season. In 2021, West played its home game there while its new turf was being installed at the Rock.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.