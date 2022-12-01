IRONTON — A long, hard road is about to end for Ironton football, with the lone remaining question being whether it will conclude in elation or disappointment.
The Fighting Tigers (15-0) play Canfield South Range (15-0) at 10:30 a.m. Friday for the Ohio Division V high school football championship at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The contest marks the end of a season longer than played by any college football team and almost as lengthy as any in the NFL regular season.
“It’s been a phenomenal year,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said. “The kids have stayed engaged all the way back to our early winter days when we started our workouts. Sixteen games makes for a long season. Our players continue to show up and get after it. They battled through some injuries. They’re a battle-tested group.”
The Tigers’ seniors likely won’t be in awe of the glitzy stadium and all the trappings of a state final. They’ve played in the championship game two of the last three seasons, losing to Kirtland each time. If that’s an advantage South Range doesn’t possess, Ironton will take it.
The Raiders are making their first title-game appearance.
“Experience will pay off for Ironton,” South Range coach Dan Yeagley said. “It’s an advantage, obviously. We’ve been to the state semifinals a few times and the region finals. We just haven’t gotten over the hump. It comes down to the kids. We have to make sure everybody understands his job.”
Yeagley said the long season against Northeast 8 Athletic Conference competition has prepared his squad well.
“We’ve stayed focused throughout the whole year,” Yeagley said. “Our league did a great job preparing us for the playoffs. We want to maintain our focus for Friday morning.”
Both teams feature plenty of firepower and strong defenses. Each is fast and relies heavily on a star quarterback. The Tigers’ Tayden Carpneter and South Range’s Billy Skirpac make plays with their arms and legs. Neither makes many mistakes.
Pendleton said the Raiders remind him in many ways of Jackson and Valley View, both teams that challenged Ironton greatly before falling this season. He said just as the season is long, so is a game. Pendleton said he thinks his players are ready.
“Forty-eight minutes is a long time for high school kids,” Pendleton said. “They’ll do things right. We have to handle adversity and have to capitalize when we have the chance.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
