Cabell Midland's Robert Shockey (1) cuts up the field on a keeper as the Knights take on Spring Valley during a high school football game on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
Cabell Midland's Robert Shockey (1) cuts up the field on a keeper as the Knights take on Spring Valley during a high school football game on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
It's a high school football game so big only a college stadium could handle it.
Cabell Midland (2-0) takes on Ironton (3-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Marshall University's Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Joan seats 30,475 people, and the Knights and Fighting Tigers would love to fill it.
"It should be a great crowd," said Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons, who played at Marshall and graduated from there in 2004. "We're excited to play. (Ironton has) a great team, a great program, and so do we. It's good for both of us."
Cabell Midland, a loaded Class AAA team, is looking to challenge the Tigers, a Division V power that would be Class A in West Virginia. The Knights would be Division I, the largest class, if in Ohio.
Billed as the "Battle at the Border," Ironton is designated the home team and will dress in the visitor's locker room in the Shewey Athletics Building. Cabell Midland is set to dress in the Chris Cline Indoor Practice Facility.
Tickets cost $10 for everyone, including students. Parking passes are available for $10 for the stadium's west lot, which has 600 spaces.
Marshall's clear bag policy will be enforced. The game will be livestreamed by HD Media and can be heard on radio on WIRO 1420 AM or WMGA 97.9 FM.
"Obviously a great program," Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton said of Cabell Midland. "They're similar to us in that they'll play anyone, any time, anywhere. They had an opening and we had an opening. It just kind of fell together. We're excited."
The game features some of the premier players in the Tri-State. Cabell Midland's Curtis Jones has rushed for 404 yards and seven touchdowns on 39 carries. Jones committed to West Virginia University as a linebacker. Fellow Knights linebacker Cannon Lewis committed to North Carolina State.
Ironton defensive tackle Noah Patterson committed to Eastern Michigan, and wide receiver Shaun Terry owns multiple Division I FBS offers.
"I think it's going to be a great opportunity for our kids to get to see a different face," Pendleton said. "We've scrimmaged (Cabell Midland) in the past. They're only 30, 35 minutes away. It's going to be awesome for our kids, for our school, for our community. How many high schools get an opportunity to play at a college stadium on a Saturday night?"
Salmons said the Knights will need to be at their best.
"There's always room for improvement," Salmons said. "Football is different. You don't have one day and play the next. You have five, six, seven days to get ready for the next day. We played the first week on Thursday, so we had an extra day. This week we play on Saturday, so we have an extra day. All those days add up. You have to get better, or you get worse."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.