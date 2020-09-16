HUNTINGTON -- Rock Hill High School's football team won't send any thank you letters to Associated Press poll voters this week.
The Redmen (1-2) entertain Ironton (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in an Ohio Valley Conference football game. The Fighting Tigers have extra motivation to prove their mettle in light of the poll rankings, which have Ironton at No. 3, behind Wheelersburg (3-0) and Kirtland (3-0).
The Tigers defeated the Pirates 30-6 last season and have a storied rivalry with Wheelersburg, which it was supposed to meet in the season opener before COVID-19 caused scheduling changes. Ironton lost to Kirtland 17-7 in the 2019 Division V state championship game and is set on revenge. The Tigers said they believe they're better than both those teams and the ranking of Wheelersburg ahead of them certainly created a buzz in the locker room at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
If there's anything Rock Hill doesn't need it's a fired-up team of Tigers. Ironton is coming off a 71-0 victory over Coal Grove, a team that beat the Redmen 20-6 in the opener. The Tigers scored 71 points in a span of 31:58, even with a running clock for most of the second half.
Ironton scored via the run, the pass, on a fumble return and on a punt return.
No one has to tell Rock Hill coach Mark Lutz about the Tigers' firepower. An Ironton graduate and longtime assistant before taking over with the Redmen four years ago, Lutz' uncle Bob Lutz built the Tigers into a state superpower beginning in 1971.
Mark Lutz shares many traits with his uncle, a coaching hall of famer. One of those is competitiveness. He said he likes what he sees from his team and expects his players' best effort Friday.
"I really like this team from a character standpoint," Lutz said "They work hard. They are very coachable and they like to play."
They also are quite young, although faster than in recent seasons. Whether Rock Hill can put together long drives or make big plays against Ironton is to be seen.
The teams share one common opponent -- Gallia Academy. Ironton walloped the Blue Devils 55-7 on Sept. 4. The Redmen lost at Gallia Academy 47-6 last week.