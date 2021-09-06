The good news for Ironton is that it's is 3-0 despite playing the toughest three-game stretch of any high school football team in the Tri-State so far. The bad news is that the schedule is about to become significantly more difficult.
Tradition-rich and talent-laden Cincinnati Moeller rolls into Tanks Memorial Stadium for a 7 p.m. game on Friday. The Crusaders are the the most-storied high school football program in the nation, having won five national, and nine state, championships. The Crusaders won't be intimidated by Ironton's tradition nor historic facilities.
"Mighty Mo" is a power in Division I, Ohio's largest of seven classifications. Ironton is Division V. The Crusaders feature more than 70 players on their varsity, another 30 on their junior varsity and about 75 on their freshman team. Moeller, coached by former Eastern Kentucky University head man Mark Elder, isn't just about numbers, but talent. Tight end Josh Kattus (6-foot-4, 240 pounds), committed to play at Kentucky. Speedy sophomore running back Jordan Marshall leads the prestigious Greater Catholic League in rushing and senior quarterback Noah Geselbracht tops the conference in passing. Five of the top eight pass catchers in the league are Crusaders.
Moeller isn't what it was in the heyday of coach Jerry Faust, but is powerful and figured to be a heavy favorite. Ironton, which easily could be 1-2 after last-play victories over Jackson (13-10) and Fairland (20-14 in overtime), likely must play a near-perfect game to have a chance against the Crusaders. The Tigers have been far from that so far, with numerous procedure penalties heading a lengthy list of drive-stalling infractions.
Ironton, though, has found a way to win against strong teams, as Wheelersburg, Jackson and Fairland are a combined 6-0 outside of games with the Tigers. Rather than celebrate those triumphs, however, Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton has offered similar comments after each.
"We have to get better," Pendleton said. "I don't know what we have to do to get these guys' attention."
Whatever it is Pendleton has to do, he hopes it's quick, as Moeller presents the biggest challenge yet.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Portsmouth quarterback Drew Roe accounted for 530 total yards and eight touchdowns Friday in the Trojans' 56-29 victory over Cincinnati Deer Park. Roe passed for 417 yards and three TDs and ran for 113 yards and five scores.
Gallia Academy and Point Pleasant combined for 24 penalties for 211 yards Friday in the Big Blacks' 26-22 triumph. One set of penalties left the Blue Devils facing a fourth-and-58 situation. Fairland's Zander Schmidt has returned kickoffs for touchdowns two weeks in a row.
Gallia Academy's boys soccer team scored on its first five shots Thursday in a victory over Chesapeake. South Webster volleyball star Faith Maloney recorded her 1,000th career kill.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Ramey George, a softball player from Huntington St. Joe, committed to Marshall.
Mount St. Joseph offered Wheelersburg defensive back/wide receiver Josh Clark. Ironton wide receiver Ty Perkins and Gallia Academy offensive lineman Isaac Clary visited the University of Cincinnati. Ironton lineman Riley Boggs, visited Notre Dame (Ohio) College, while Tigers defensive end Blake Murrell visited Ohio Northern.
Morehead State offered a scholarship to South Gallia basketball star Emma Clary. Ashland offensive lineman Zane Christian picked up an offer from Morehead State. Lincoln County softball star Haleigh Adkins committed to Miami (Ohio). Northwest softball standout Jaclyn Burchett signed with Shawnee State.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family of Amy Ditty Qualls, the former Russell High School and professional tennis star who died of breast cancer last week at 42.
Prayers also are requested for the family of Tony Kershner, the starting nose guard on Russell's 1978 state championship football team. Kershner died Friday during the Red Devils' football game at Wheelersburg. He was the grandfather of Russell player D'Marques Kershner.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Huntington St. Joe golf star Fuzzy Vance is playing at Monmouth University.
Joe Hampton resigned as Lewis County (Kentucky) softball coach. Baseball America named former Jefferson baseball star Chase DeLauter of James Madison University the No. 3 prospect in the prestigious Cape Cod League. Fairview started its volleyball season 11-0.
Sydni Burko, who played third base for Cabell Midland, is ranked by Extra Innings Softball the No. 8 player in the nation for the Class of 2024. Former Ironton linebacker Reid Carrico of Ohio State has signed a NLI deal with Monroe's Collision, an auto body shop with offices in Ashland, as well as Ohio towns Chillicothe, Jackson and Portsmouth.