HUNTINGTON — Ironton (11-2) is ranked ninth in Division III in the Ohio Associated Press high school girls basketball poll, released Tuesday.

The Fighting Tigers garnered 24 points to tie Findlay Liberty Benton (9-2).

Wheelersburg (11-4, 48), which Ironton beat 46-43 on Dec. 30, is eighth.

Columbus Africentraic (10-2, 170) is No. 1. The Nubians received 14 of 18 first-place votes.

Castalia Margaretta (12-1, 113) is second, followed by Eastern-Brown (15-0, 110), which picked up two first-place votes.

Elyria Catholic (12-1, 98) and Berlin Hiland (12-0, 95) each received one first-place nod to round out the top five.

Cardington-Lincoln (14-1, 88) is sixth and Tontogany Otsego (12-0, 62) seventh.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.