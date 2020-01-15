HUNTINGTON — Ironton (11-2) is ranked ninth in Division III in the Ohio Associated Press high school girls basketball poll, released Tuesday.
The Fighting Tigers garnered 24 points to tie Findlay Liberty Benton (9-2).
Wheelersburg (11-4, 48), which Ironton beat 46-43 on Dec. 30, is eighth.
Columbus Africentraic (10-2, 170) is No. 1. The Nubians received 14 of 18 first-place votes.
Castalia Margaretta (12-1, 113) is second, followed by Eastern-Brown (15-0, 110), which picked up two first-place votes.
Elyria Catholic (12-1, 98) and Berlin Hiland (12-0, 95) each received one first-place nod to round out the top five.
Cardington-Lincoln (14-1, 88) is sixth and Tontogany Otsego (12-0, 62) seventh.