Ironton and Coldwater continued their game of trading places Monday.
The Fighting Tigers (5-0, 173 points) regained the top spot in Division V in the Ohio Associated Press high school football poll, with Coldwater (5-0, 161) slipping to No. 2. Ironton was No. 1 and the Cavaliers second in the initial poll two weeks ago. Last week, Coldwater was top-ranked and the Tigers were second.
Ironton received eight first-place votes this week, one more than did the Cavaliers. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (5-0, 116, 1) was third, Liberty Center (5-0, 101, 2) fourth and Canfield South Range (5-0, 94, 1) fifth. Sugarcreek Garaway (5-0, 87, 1) was sixth, followed by Milton-Union (5-0, 77), Bloomdale Elmwood (5-0, 57), Zane Trace (5-0, 44) and Cincinnati Madeira (5-0, 34).
In Division VI, Coal Grove (5-0, 62) is ninth, ahead of Cleveland Cuyahoga Falls (5-0, 49). Maria Stein Marion Local (5-0, 201 15) is No. 1, ahead of Kirtland (5-0, 182, 6), Carey (5-0, 134), Beverly Fort Frye (5-0, 129), Versailles (4-1, 95), Mogadore (5-0, 90), Ashland Crestview (5-0, 71) and North Robinson Colonel Crawford (5-0, 67).
In Division IV, Gallia Academy (5-0, 20) is 12th. Cleveland Glenville (5-0, 180, 15) is No. 1.
In Division VI, the state’s smallest classification, Green (5-0, 40) is 11th, missing the top 10 by two points. Warren John F. Kennedy (5-0, 206, 18) is No. 1. In Division I, the largest class, Cincinnati Moeller (5-0, 202, 18) is top-ranked. Akron Hoban (5-0, 193, 11), quarterbacked by Jacqai Long, son of former Marshall University wide receiver Jerrald Long, is No. 1. In Division III, Hamilton Badin (5-0, 198, 13) owns the top spot.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
