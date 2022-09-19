The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Ironton and Coldwater continued their game of trading places Monday.

The Fighting Tigers (5-0, 173 points) regained the top spot in Division V in the Ohio Associated Press high school football poll, with Coldwater (5-0, 161) slipping to No. 2. Ironton was No. 1 and the Cavaliers second in the initial poll two weeks ago. Last week, Coldwater was top-ranked and the Tigers were second.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

