HUNTINGTON -- Ironton heads a list of local football teams with high positions in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Computer Ratings, released Tuesday.
The ratings determine playoff matchups, with the top 16 teams in each region qualifying for the postseason and the top eight earning home games in the first round.
The Fighting Tigers (7-0, 17.5635 points) are No. 1 in Division V, Region 19, with a huge lead over No. 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (7-0, 13.3661). Belmont Union Local (5-1, 12.8511) is third, followed by Portsmouth West (6-1, 12.1286), Barnesville (7-0, 11.4214) and Centerburg (6-1, 9.8786) in the top six. Fairland (5-2, 8.4214) is eighth, just behind No. 7 Wheelersburg (5-2, 9.4596) and ahead of No. 9 Portsmouth (4-3, 7.9184). Northwest (5-2, 6.5643) is 11th, Minford (4-3, 5.3) 13th, South Point (2-5, 4.3357) 15th, Meigs (3-4, 2.8081) 19th and River Valley (2-5, 2.5929) 20th.
Coal Grove (5-2, 9.1214) is second in Division VI, Region 23, behind Beverly Fort Frye (6-1, 12.2347). Rock Hill (3-4, 5.1286) is 13th.
Gallia Academy (7-0, 14.2893) is second in Division IV, Region 15. Steubenville (6-1, 16.312) is No. 1.
In Division VII, the smallest classification, Green (6-1, 6.3163) is No. 3, behind Newark Catholic (4-1, 11.025) and Hannibal River (6-1, 7.1659). Portsmouth Notre Dame (3-4, 4.3) is eighth, South Gallia (4-3, 3.5298) ninth, Symmes Valley (1-5, 2.2125) 14th and Sciotoville East (2-5, 1,7143) 15th.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
