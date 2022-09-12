The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Ironton’s 4-0 start impressed many, but not the voters in the Ohio Associated Press high school football poll.

The Fighting Tigers fell to No. 2 in Division V Monday, with five first-place votes and 147 points. Ironton, coming off a 32-21 victory over Kentucky power Johnson Central, was displaced at the top by Coldwater (4-0, 165), which garnered 10 No. 1 votes after a 43-14 triumph over Anna.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

