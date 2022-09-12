Ironton’s 4-0 start impressed many, but not the voters in the Ohio Associated Press high school football poll.
The Fighting Tigers fell to No. 2 in Division V Monday, with five first-place votes and 147 points. Ironton, coming off a 32-21 victory over Kentucky power Johnson Central, was displaced at the top by Coldwater (4-0, 165), which garnered 10 No. 1 votes after a 43-14 triumph over Anna.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (4-0, 115) picked up one first-place vote to rank third. Canfield South Range (4-0, 86) and Liberty Center (4-0, 69) round out the top five.
Sugarcreek Garaway (4-0, 64) was sixth, ahead of Milton-Union (4-0, 62), Bloomdale-Elmwood (4-0, 34), Archbold (4-0, 32) and Huron (4-0, 30) in the top 10. Wheelersburg had 13 points to rank 15th.
In Division VI, Coal Grove (4-0, 49) rose one spot to eighth. Maria Stein-Marion Local (4-0, 171) was No. 1, Kirtland (4-0, 165, 7) second, Carey (4-0, 125, 1) third, Fort Frye (4-0, 112) fourth and Ashland Crestview (4-0, 70) fifth.
Mogadore (4-0, 66), Versailles (3-1, 60), Coal Grove, Rootstown (4-0, 42) and North Robinson Colonel Crawford (4-0, 31) and Cleveland Cuyahoga Falls (4-0, 31) tied for 10th to make up the rest of the top-10.
Gallia Academy (4-0, 25) jumped from 15th to 13th in Division IV, where Cleveland Glenville (4-0, 180, 12) is No. 1. Green (4-0, 15) moved up from 17th to 14th in Division VII, the state’s smallest classification. Warren John F. Kennedy (4-0, 164, 9) sits atop the poll.
Lakewood St. Edward (4-0, 186, 14) is No. 1 in Division I, just ahead of Cincinnati Moeller (4-0, 165, 4), which defeated the nation’s fifth-ranked team, Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Maryland) 38-31 Saturday in the Ironton Gridiron Classic.
Cincinnati Winton Woods (4-0, 152, 10) is top-ranked in Division II, and Hamilton Badin (4-0, 171, 12) in Division III.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
