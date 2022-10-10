HUNTINGTON — Ironton held firm at No. 2 in Division V of the Ohio Associated Press high school football poll Monday.
The Fighting Tigers (8-0) received five first-place votes and 151 points to trail Coldwater (8-0, 165), which picked up eight No. 1 nods. Liberty Center (8-0, 127) was third, followed in the top 10 by Canfield South Range (8-0, 124, 5), Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (6-0, 113), Sugarcreek Garaway (8-0, 83), Milton-Union (8-0, 45), Springfield Northeastern (8-0, 37) and Zane Trace (8-0, 45).
At 7 p.m. Friday, Ironton entertains Gallia Academy (7-1), which slipped from seventh to a tie with Unioto for 10th in Division IV. The Blue Devils garnered 26 points. Cleveland Glenville (8-0, 181, 13) tops the division, followed by Cincinnati Wyoming (8-0, 159, 4), Millersburg West Holmes (8-0, 140, 2), Steubenville (7-1, 114), Van Wert (7-1, 184), Sandusky Perkins (7-1, 73), Beloit West Branch (7-1, 72), Columbus East (7-0, 54) and Elyria Catholic (7-1, 37).
Cincinnati Moeller (8-0, 177, 16) is No. 1 in Division I, the large-school classification. Akron Hoban (8-0, 173, 12), quarterbacked by JacQai Long, former Capital star and son of former Marshall University wide receiver Jerrald Long, is top-ranked in Division II. Hamilton Badin (8-0, 176, 15) tops Division III, Maria Stein Marion Local (8-0, 188, 17) Division VI and Warren John F. Kennedy (6-1, 173, 9) Division VII.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
