 By Don Willis dfwillis@HDMediaLLC.com

HUNTINGTON — Ironton held firm at No. 2 in Division V of the Ohio Associated Press high school football poll Monday.

The Fighting Tigers (8-0) received five first-place votes and 151 points to trail Coldwater (8-0, 165), which picked up eight No. 1 nods. Liberty Center (8-0, 127) was third, followed in the top 10 by Canfield South Range (8-0, 124, 5), Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (6-0, 113), Sugarcreek Garaway (8-0, 83), Milton-Union (8-0, 45), Springfield Northeastern (8-0, 37) and Zane Trace (8-0, 45).

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

