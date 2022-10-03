HUNTINGTON - Ironton's football team continues to be one of the top programs in Division V in Ohio.
Fresh off a 49-7 win over Rock Hill on Friday night, the Fighting Tigers maintained their stance as the No. 2 team in Division V, garnering six first-place votes to remain behind Coldwater. South Range, Liberty Center and Harvest prep round out the top-5 in Division V.
Ironton takes on Coal Grove, who was among teams receiving votes in Division VI, at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
The Hornets fell in a close contest for the second straight week, losing to Gallia Academy, 36-33, on Friday night.
Coal Grove currently sits at 5-2 overall with both losses coming by a total of four points.
Gallia Academy made its presence known in the Division IV poll, coming in at No. 7 this week. The Blue Devils host Rock Hill on Friday before a potential matchup of unbeatens with Ironton next week.
In other Ohio poll news, Cincinnati Moeller is atop the Division I poll with 17 first-place votes. In Division II, Akron Hoban leads the way with 13 first-place votes.
The Division III poll saw Hamilton Badin - the only undefeated team in the top-10 - at the top with 15 first-place votes. The Division IV poll has Cleveland Glenville leading the way with 15 first-place votes.
In Division VI, Marion Local has 18 of the 20 recorded first-place votes while Division VII has Warren John F. Kennedy leading the way with eight first-place votes.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
