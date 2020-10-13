HUNTINGTON -- Ironton (6-0) held steady at No. 2 in Division V in the Ohio Associated Press high school football poll Monday.
The Fighting Tigers, who entertain New Lexington (4-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the second round of the playoffs, received one first place vote and 149 points to trail only two-time defending state champion Kirtland (6-0), which garnered 15 first-place votes and 169 points. The Hornets defeated Ironton 17-7 in the 2019 state championship game.
Canfield South Range (6-0) earned one first-place nod and 129 points to rank third, followed in the top five by Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-0, 114 and one No. 1 vote) and West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-0, 100). Garrettsville Garfield (6-0, 88, one first-place vote) is sixth and St. Bernard Roger Bacon (6-0, 82) seventh.
Wheelersburg (5-1, 45), which plays host to Portsmouth West (4-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the playoffs, is eighth. Tontogany Otsego (6-0, 41) and Ghanna Columbus Academy (5-1, 20) round out the top 10.
Pickerington Central is No. 1 in Division I, the state's largest division. Akron Hoban (5-0) is atop Division II. Chardon (6-0) tops Division III. Clarksville Clinton-Massie is first in Division IV. Coldwater (6-0) is No. 1 in Division VI. Marion Stein Marion Local (6-0) is No. 1 in Division VII.